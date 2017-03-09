Tips & tricks for navigating ProMat 2017

Sara Pearson Specter

March 9, 2017

Where Can I Network with Young Professionals in the Industry?

Tuesday evening, from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., MHI’s Young Professionals Network (YPN) is hosting a meet-and-greet reception in Room S102D of McCormick Place South. The event is open to current and prospective members of the group, and offers a chance to network and connect with other young professionals in the material handling and supply chain industry. Advance registration is not required.

Get the ProMatShow App

Navigate ProMat’s six solutions centers spread across two exhibit halls with your smart phone or tablet, equipped with the official ProMat 2017 app. Available for free at Android and Apple app stores, additional downloading information is at promatshow.com/app.

The app offers an interactive map, exhibitor search, educational sessions search and information about the four keynotes. Attendees can also access their personalized agenda using the app. Registration for events that require separate fees (such as Industry Night and the Women in the Supply Chain Industry Forum) is only be accessible at ProMat Attendee Registration on Level 3 of McCormick Place.

What is ‘The Hub’?

The Hub is an interactive resource center that offers multiple social media and informational opportunities for ProMat visitors. Located in Booth S2646 in the center of the South Hall show floor, the area has been dedicated as a social networking lounge—where attendees can catch the latest buzz about the event on Twitter (follow @ProMatShow and add #ProMatShow hashtag to your tweets), LinkedIn (promatshow.com/linkedin), the MHI blog (mhi.org/blog), and the MHI View video portal (videos.mhi.org). It’s also home to a wireless Internet center for checking e-mail and networking with other attendees.

Immediately next to The Hub is information about ProMat sponsor MHI (Booth S3354) and the resources and opportunities the organization offers to manufacturing and supply chain professionals. Also adjacent to The Hub, find details about the next Modex expo (Booth S2654) to be held in Atlanta from April 9-12, 2018.

Score a Free Ride to the Show

Complimentary shuttle buses will run from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and again from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. between all of the 30 designated show hotels and McCormick Place, today through Thursday. Bus schedules are posted in each hotel, as well as at the convention center. On Wednesday night, buses will run until 8:00 p.m. to transport Industry Night attendees.

Show hotels include: AC Hotel Marriot Chicago Downtown, Chicago Hilton, Courtyard by Marriott Magnificent Mile Chicago, Courtyard by Marriott River North, Doubletree by Hilton Chicago Magnificent Mile, Embassy Suites Downtown Chicago, Fairfield Inn Magnificent Mile, Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park, Gwen Hotel Chicago (formerly The Conrad), Hampton Inn & Suites Chicago Downtown, Hard Rock Hotel Chicago, Hilton Garden Inn, Holiday Inn Chicago Mart Plaza, Homewood Suites by Hilton Chicago Downtown, Hyatt Regency Chicago, Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, Intercontinental, JW Marriott, Loews Chicago Hotel, Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile, Omni Chicago, Palmer House, Renaissance Blackstone, Renaissance Chicago, Trump International Hotel and Tower, W Chicago City Center, W Chicago Lakeshore, Westin Michigan Avenue and Westin River North.

What to Do at the End of the Day?

Looking for ideas on how to spend your free time? Check out choosechicago.com/promat2017 to find attractions, restaurants, theater events and more. For sports fans, the Chicago Bulls are away this week, as are the Blackhawks and Cubs. However, the White Sox will play at home against the Detroit Tigers. And, if you’re feeling especially lucky, you can try to score tickets to a Chicago performance of the Broadway smash hit “Hamilton,” currently in residence at The PrivateBank Theater, at hamiltonbroadway.com/chicago.php or through ticketmaster.com.

Where Can I Learn More About Modex 2018?

The next installment of MHI’s Modex returns to Atlanta next year and highlights the latest solutions for supply chains, including exhibits for the manufacturing, distribution and transportation marketplaces. Set for April 9-12, 2018 at the Georgia World Congress Center, Modex 2018 will host more than 800 leading providers in the industry across 245,000 square feet of exhibit space. To learn more about what you can expect—either as an exhibitor or as an attendee—drop by the Hub in the center of the South Hall show floor (Booth S2646), the MHI exhibit (Booth S3354), the Modex 2018 sales center (Booth S2654) or visit modexshow.com.

ProMat 2017 is scheduled to be held April 3-6 in Chicago's McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the material handling and logistics industry.