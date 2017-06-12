Toyota celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with free safety consultations

Improve safety with proper equipment and accessories for the application, along with identification of training requirements.

By ·

Toyota Material Handling, U.S.A., Inc. (TMHU) and its North American dealerships will offer no-cost forklift safety consultations for customers in honor of National Forklift Safety Day, which falls on June 13 this year.

Created by the Industrial Truck Association (ITA), National Forklift Safety Day is an annual event for the forklift industry to emphasize the importance of operator training and the safe use of forklifts. The topic of forklift safety covers many aspects of material handling, including proper behavior in warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing plants. In addition, National Forklift Safety Day promotes the teaching of forklift operating safety procedures for customers, policymakers and administration.

TMHU president Jeff Rufener said, “Toyota is proud to be a leader in the safety world. Early on, we introduced a system of active stability to help our forklifts operate safely. Today, we’re continuing our leadership role with no-cost forklift safety consultations for customers in honor of National Forklift Safety Day. There is nothing more important to us than helping our customers stay safe in their working environment.”

A no-cost forklift safety consultation by an authorized Toyota dealer can provide valuable insight into ways to reduce risk in the workplace. Your dealer can assist you with the selection of proper equipment and accessories for your application, along with identification of training requirements.

Click here to find a Toyota Forklift dealer in your area and schedule your no-cost forklift safety consultation.

