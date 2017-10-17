Toyota Forklifts joins hurricane relief efforts

MMH Staff

October 17, 2017

Toyota Forklifts announced a $50,000 donation to Hurricane Harvey relief in Gulf Coast communities. The donations will be a team effort from Toyota with Toyota Industries Corporation, Toyota Material Handling U.S.A., Toyota Industrial Equipment and Toyota Commercial Finance joining together to support the effort. The funds will support affected dealership employees and the community as a whole, including the American Red Cross.

“The recent hurricanes caused major damage to many areas, including Houston, where some of our dealer employees lost homes and vehicles,” said TMHU director of human resources and training & development, Tracy Stachniak. “We rallied together to support our family members and the community of Houston. We’re proud the Toyota family is always eager to support one another in a time of need.”

In addition to the donations from Toyota, the company will make a dollar-for-dollar match for all donations in support of Toyota associates in the Houston area. The funds will be issued to employees as relief grants to cover utility expenses, home repairs, transportation, lodging, medical expenses, food, clothing and other needs.

The support will benefit employees at Toyota Lift of Houston, Toyota Lift of South Texas and the Houston community. For more information about Toyota Forklifts, visit ToyotaForklift.com