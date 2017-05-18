Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO) completes acquisition of Vanderlande

Following its acquisition of Bastian, TICO continues its strategy to increase its presence in automated material handling.

By ·

Toyota Industries Corporation has completed its acquisition of Vanderlande, a global market leader for value-added logistic process automation at airports, the parcel market, and warehouses.

Originally announced in March, it has been confirmed that, as of today, Vanderlande is now officially part of the TICO group. The transaction signifies TICO’s strategic ambition to increase its presence in automated material handling.

Vanderlande will retain its name and corporate identity, as well as continue its operations as a standalone entity from the same locations worldwide.

Vanderlande is a leading supplier of process automation solutions for warehouses in the e-commerce, food retail and fashion sectors. Its sorters handle more than 20 million parcels per day, and the company’s baggage handling systems move 10 million items per day in 600 airports including 14 of the world’s top 20.

Established in 1949, Vanderlande has more than 4,700 employees and turnover of more than one billion euros.

Every company considers itself an innovator. It’s time to include materials handling leaders in that category.
