Toyota Industries Corporation to acquire Vanderlande

MMH Staff

March 23, 2017

Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO) has signed an agreement to acquire Vanderlande, a global market leader for value-added logistic process automation at airports, warehouses and the parcel market, from the company’s current owner NPM Capital.

The acquisition has been fully approved and supported by Vanderlande’s Supervisory and Management Boards, and Works Council. Vanderlande will retain its name and corporate identity, as well as continue its operations as a standalone entity from the same locations worldwide.

According to a release, the transaction signifies TICO’s strategic ambition to increase its presence in automated material handling. It follows the recently announced expansion in North America with the acquisition of Bastian Solutions LLC.

Last year the Japanese company celebrated its 90th anniversary (1926-2016) and has grown to 51,458 employees as of the end of March 2016. In the same financial year, it achieved a turnover of € 16.8 billion, with material handling representing 45% of its total business. It has been the world’s number one lift truck manufacturer since 2002 and the number one in the Japanese market over the past 50 years.

As Managing Officer for TICO and the designated Chairman of Vanderlande’s Supervisory Board, Norio Wakabayashi says, “Vanderlande complements our current offering by providing a full range of integrated automated material handling solutions. We also see a strong strategic match in our extensive sales and service networks. This acquisition creates even better global coverage across almost all of the markets that have a requirement for automation.”

NPM Capital’s Managing Director, Bart Coopmans, adds, “NPM Capital has had a long-term focus with respect to investing in Vanderlande since the start in 1988. We have continuously supported investments in the organisation and its technological capabilities, resulting in Vanderlande’s current market-leading positions. The entry of Toyota as a strong strategic shareholder will enable Vanderlande to take the next step in its growth trajectory.”

Vanderlande’s CEO, Remo Brunschwiler, concludes, “Vanderlande is pleased to be acquired by such a successful, strategic partner. The financial strength behind TICO and its global presence will help our company to continue with its strategy of sustainable profitable growth.”

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing is expected during Q2 2017.

Company profile of Vanderlande

Established in 1949, Vanderlande employs more than 4,500 people, and is a global market leader for value-added logistic process automation at airports, and in the parcel market. The company is also a leading supplier of process automation solutions for warehouses in the e-commerce, food retail and fashion sectors. Its systems are active in 600 airports including 14 of the world’s top 20. More than 20 million parcels (300 packages per second) are sorted by its systems every day, which have been installed for the world’s leading parcel companies.