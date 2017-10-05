Transform DC Throughput and Accuracy With Pick-to-Light Systems
The demands of omnichannel distribution center (DC) fulﬁllment are driving the adoption of more advanced pick-to-light hardware and software.
Warehouse in the NewsThe State of the DC Voice Market International Society of Automation announces 2018 society president Transform DC Throughput and Accuracy With Pick-to-Light Systems MonarchFx, a division Of Tompkins International, partners with NFI Other Voices: Taking inventory of more than just goods More Warehouse News
The demands of omnichannel distribution center (DC) fulﬁllment are driving the adoption of more advanced pick-to-light hardware and software.
Retailers are tasked with meeting not only traditional in-store requirements associated with keeping product on the shelves, but also the challenges of e-commerce, including: high volume of individual SKUs, seasonal peaks and each picking scenarios.
Faced with these sometimes competing demands, DC managers seek order fulﬁllment systems and processes that maximize workforce productivity and minimize errors.
This white paper will discuss how Honeywell Intelligrated’s many pick-to-light hardware options and ﬂexible warehouse execution system (WES) software can be deployed to address these speciﬁc challenges, as either a stand-alone system or an enabling technology integrated into a larger system.Download Now!
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsHoneywell · Intelligrated · Pick to Light · ·
The Big Picture: Navigation Gets a Reboot for Automatic Vehicles Top 20 3PL Warehouses 2017: Growth amid change View More From this Issue