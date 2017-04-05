Trelleborg showcases full range of industrial tires
Trelleborg in the Americas (Booth S945) is showcasing a sampling of its full range of tires for the materials handling
market. These include the OEM-approved Pit Stop Line Elite XP resilient and Monarch press-on solid, as well as the T-900 industrial pneumatic, at ProMat 2017.
“Our presence at ProMat will provide insights as to why Trelleborg is the leading OEM supplier in North America,” said Ydo Doornbos, Managing Director, Trelleborg Wheel Systems Americas. “Our range of premium tires as well as being a full line supplier, combined with the service excellence we provide through our Interfit brand, means that Trelleborg is
the “complete package” for anyone operating in the material handling industry.”
On display is the Pit Stop Line Elite XP resilient, featuring a built-in, visible line that appears when the tire has just 100 hours remaining before replacement. This unique innovation allows the user to achieve the best Total Value of Ownership, as well as benefiting from increased productivity and safety, while reducing environmental impact
across a fleet. Also featured at the booth will be the FL-08 and the FL-01 pneumatic tires, recently introduced to the North American market and the latest entry into the company’s standing as a truly full range supplier.
