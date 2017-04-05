Trelleborg showcases full range of industrial tires

Trelleborg in the Americas (Booth S945) is showcasing a sampling of its full range of tires for the materials handling market.

Equipment in the News

Trelleborg showcases full range of industrial tires
Cascade presents three materials handling solutions
SSI Schaefer optimizes waveless order fulfillment with new WMS; debuts mini AGV
Integrated fleet management at iWarehouse booth
Raymond introduces vehicle-based virtual reality training
More Equipment News

Equipment Resource

Making the Case: Flexible Forklift Leasing Programs
Toyota Industries Commercial Finance’s flexible leasing programs can help companies tackle their most pressing lift truck acquisition, maintenance, and disposal challenges.
All Resources
By ·

Trelleborg in the Americas (Booth S945) is showcasing a sampling of its full range of tires for the materials handling
market.  These include the OEM-approved Pit Stop Line Elite XP resilient and Monarch press-on solid, as well as the T-900 industrial pneumatic, at ProMat 2017.

“Our presence at ProMat will provide insights as to why Trelleborg is the leading OEM supplier in North America,” said Ydo Doornbos, Managing Director, Trelleborg Wheel Systems Americas. “Our range of premium tires as well as being a full line supplier, combined with the service excellence we provide through our Interfit brand, means that Trelleborg is
the “complete package” for anyone operating in the material handling industry.”

On display is the Pit Stop Line Elite XP resilient, featuring a built-in, visible line that appears when the tire has just 100 hours remaining before replacement. This unique innovation allows the user to achieve the best Total Value of Ownership, as well as benefiting from increased productivity and safety, while reducing environmental impact
across a fleet. Also featured at the booth will be the FL-08 and the FL-01 pneumatic tires, recently introduced to the North American market and the latest entry into the company’s standing as a truly full range supplier.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Lift Trucks · ProMat · ProMat 2017 · Tires · Trelleborg · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
5 Tips for Successful WMS Implementation
Discover the 5 Tips that can help make your WMS implementation a success.
Download Today!
From the April 2017 Issue
How does a fastgrowing, e-commerce startup company build out order fulfillment capabilities? Thrive Market answered that question with its new facility in Indiana.
2017 Warehouse/DC Equipment Survey: Investment up as service pressures rise
Putaway 101: Everything in its Place
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
MHI to honor original products, solutions with 5th-annual Innovation Awards
On Wednesday, during MHI Industry Night with Dana Carvey, the winners of the 5th-annual MHI...
ProMat Keynote Day 2: Smart machines to transform industry and jobs
The new breed of intelligent machines that are core to Industry 4.0 will eliminate waste in supply...

U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 released today
On Tuesday, the U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 will be released on...
ProMat 2017: Keynote panel shares green DC design tips
Led by sustainability advisor and author Andrew Winston, a group of supply chain professionals from...