Trelleborg supports National Forklift Safety Day 2017
Trelleborg emphasizes protection of one of American industry’s greatest assets: the workers.
Trelleborg Wheel Systems, a leading North American OEM provider of industrial tires, stands beside the Industrial Truck Association and its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners in supporting National Forklift Safety Day, held on June 13, 2017.
“Forklifts keep American industry moving; almost everything we buy, use, and consume has spent time on a forklift at some point in its lifecycle,” said
Jimmy McDonnell, director, OEM sales North America for Trelleborg Wheel Systems industrial and construction tires. “It is the responsibility of all of us who are active members of the materials handling industry to make safety our top priority.”
According to the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA), nearly 100,000 American workers are injured annually in forklift-related accidents. About a third of those accidents result in serious injury, with nearly 100 fatalities.
“As a leading tire manufacturer and key OEM partner, we at Trelleborg are dedicated to working with our customers to make the industry safer,” McDonnell said. “Quality matters because safety matters. We are very proud to support National Forklift Safety Day and to stand beside everyone involved to best ensure the protection of one of American industry’s greatest assets: the workers who keep this country running.”
Trelleborg has focused specifically on safety in the development of its forklift truck tires, including the Pit Stop Line which features an indicator for correct tire replacement.
Click here for further information on National Forklift Safety Day.
