TrueCommerce acquires Datalliance

MMH Staff

September 14, 2017

TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity and integration solutions, has acquired Datalliance, a leading provider of technology and services to support collaborative replenishment programs such as vendor managed inventory (VMI) and related business needs.

This addition complements the TrueCommerce portfolio of offerings by providing a strategic technology service that extends its commerce network into the collaborative replenishment, inventory management and demand forecasting markets.

Omni-channel enablement changed the traditional ordering process by requiring more visibility and collaboration. VMI aligns business objectives and streamlines supply chain operations for both suppliers and their supply chain partners. Trading partners focused on collaboration through VMI programs are expanding at a rapid rate, using better demand signals, optimizing shipping and distribution to increase profitability and automating more of the replenishment process to drive efficiency and reduce costs. Datalliance VMI solutions allow them to scale their programs to cover more categories, more geographies, more partners and increase sales.

“Our global growth strategy is founded on increasing the breadth and depth of the services that we offer to our commerce network community,” said Mike Cornell, CEO of TrueCommerce. “The addition of industry leader Datalliance and their collaborative replenishment, inventory management and demand forecasting capabilities increases the value that we add for our customers, allows us access to markets that we previously didn’t have and enhances our competitive position.”

Datalliance offers VMI as a cloud-based platform and has successfully implemented VMI for hundreds of customers across multiple industries, geographies and business sizes.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to join forces with TrueCommerce and the potential to create new paths to market together,” said Carl Hall, president and CEO of Datalliance.

“With our strategic direction to expand our commerce network offerings to adjacent, yet related solutions, we recognize the importance of vendor managed inventory as a tool to optimize order processing and collaboration between suppliers and their partners,” Cornell said. “This acquisition follows the announcement of the acquisition of HighJump Software, sister company to TrueCommerce, by Körber AG. Parent company, Accellos Holdings and its primary investor, Accel-KKR will retain TrueCommerce. The sale of HighJump allows TrueCommerce to continue to invest aggressively to grow and expand its global commerce network, as exemplified by the acquisition of Datalliance.”