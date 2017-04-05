Twinlode and Elite Storage formalize partnership

Blake Nealey, national sales and account manager at Elite Storage Solutions (Booth S4535) and Lawrence “Skip” Eastman, CEO of Twinlode Corp., shared details on their companies’ design/manufacture collaborative partnership, which supports Twinlode’s shift in focus as a complete materials handling systems integrator.

Known as a supplier of a high-density, patented dual pallet storage system that allows warehouse personnel to load and unload two pallets at a time for a 50% increase in productivity, Twinlode is expanding into automated solutions as well as into offerings for the paper, household goods and automotive industries.

“We’ve partnered with Elite Storage Systems for a decade or so. Our expanded relationship allows our distribution center management team to create and design cutting-edge solutions for new customers in each of these growth industries,” explained Eastman. “Backed by Elite’s manufacturing expertise, particularly in applications in seismic areas—and every area is a seismic area these days—we collaborate to create the right integrated handling solution, including the racking, that meets each facility’s unique needs.”

“Our role is that of manufacturer,” added Nealey. “We manufacture the racking to Twinlode’s design specifications, and offer additional input and recommendations as needed to deliver the most cost effective solution to a customer’s specific needs.”

Sara Pearson Specter
Sara Pearson Specter has written articles and supplements for Modern Materials Handling and Material Handling Product News as an Editor at Large since 2001. Specter has worked in the fields of graphic design, advertising, marketing, and public relations for nearly 20 years, with a special emphasis on helping business-to-business industrial and manufacturing companies. She owns her own marketing communications firm, Sara Specter, Marketing Mercenary LLC. Clients include companies in a diverse range of fields, including materials handing equipment, systems and packaging, professional and financial services, regional economic development and higher education. Specter graduated from Centre College in Danville, Ky. with a bachelor’s degree in French and history. She lives in Oregon’s Willamette Valley where she and her husband are in the process of establishing a vineyard and winery.

