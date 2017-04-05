Twinlode and Elite Storage formalize partnership
Blake Nealey, national sales and account manager at Elite Storage Solutions (Booth S4535) and Lawrence “Skip” Eastman, CEO of Twinlode Corp., shared details on their companies’ design/manufacture collaborative partnership, which supports Twinlode’s shift in focus as a complete materials handling systems integrator.
Known as a supplier of a high-density, patented dual pallet storage system that allows warehouse personnel to load and unload two pallets at a time for a 50% increase in productivity, Twinlode is expanding into automated solutions as well as into offerings for the paper, household goods and automotive industries.
“We’ve partnered with Elite Storage Systems for a decade or so. Our expanded relationship allows our distribution center management team to create and design cutting-edge solutions for new customers in each of these growth industries,” explained Eastman. “Backed by Elite’s manufacturing expertise, particularly in applications in seismic areas—and every area is a seismic area these days—we collaborate to create the right integrated handling solution, including the racking, that meets each facility’s unique needs.”
“Our role is that of manufacturer,” added Nealey. “We manufacture the racking to Twinlode’s design specifications, and offer additional input and recommendations as needed to deliver the most cost effective solution to a customer’s specific needs.”
