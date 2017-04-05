UniCarriers Americas announces new 3-wheel electric forklifts

The new TX-M Series by UniCarriers (Booth S1276) includes the TX30M, TX35M and TX40M three-wheel, electric forklift trucks.

The new TX-M Series by UniCarriers (Booth S1276) includes the TX30M, TX35M and TX40M three-wheel, electric forklift trucks. These new forklifts replace the current Platinum TX Series and incorporate advanced technologies that deliver improved performance and reliability.

Backed by UniCarriers Americas’ two-year/unlimited hours limited warranty, the forklifts are available in 3,000; 3,500 and 4,000-pound capacities. The TX–M lift trucks feature electric power steering that eliminates the mechanical and hydraulic components from the previous series, while increasing energy efficiency and decreasing steering effort. Other enhancements include: ramp hold for smoother operation on inclines; a low-maintenance automatic parking brake with “no effort required” design; five factory performance settings for more versatility; and wider mast for better visibility.

“Our previous generation three-wheel lift trucks were very solid and reliable performers, but with the new TX-M Series, we’ve been able to make significant and measurable improvements in every area,” said Mark Porwit, director of corporate planning for UniCarriers Americas. “Reliability, performance, efficiency and operator comfort have all been enhanced in our new TX-M Series.”

The new electric forklifts are available with additional standard options such as quad mast, drive-in-rack, foot direction pedal and forward or reverse activated blue spotlights.

Josh Bond
Josh Bond is Senior Editor for Modern, and was formerly Modern's lift truck columnist and associate editor.

