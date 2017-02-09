UniCarriers Americas awards scholarships to three students

Annual scholarship offered to the children of UniCarriers employees who demonstrate outstanding academic achievements.

in the News

By ·

UniCarriers Americas Corporation (UCA) has announced three recipients of the annual UniCarriers Americas Scholarship Program.

The scholarship is awarded to legal dependents of UCA employees who display outstanding academic achievement.

To be eligible for the $1,000 scholarship, the legal dependent must be a full-time student at an accredited college or university, or must be accepted for the upcoming academic year, with a grade point average of at least a 3.0. The selection procedure also includes past academic performance and future potential, community activities, statement of career and educational aspirations, goals and outside appraisals.

This year’s winners are Allison Jasinski, Morgan Mosley and Abigail Wedoff.

Jasinski is a senior at Marengo Community High School and will attend Ohio State University and major in biomedical engineering. She is a member of National Honor Society and enjoys playing softball, volleyball and bowling.

Mosley is a student at Rock Valley College and studies biological sciences. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society, chemistry club and the police explorer club.

Wedoff is a student at Drake University and studies pre-pharmacy. She is a member of the Delta Gamma sorority and earned the honor of being placed on Drake University’s President’s List.

“With an unprecedented three recipients, this year’s UniCarriers Americas Scholarship Program displays how much our employees impart values, such as hard work and knowledge to their children at home,” said Christy Willis, director of human resources at UCA. “UniCarriers is happy to award this scholarship to its well-deserving recipients, and we look forward to seeing all of their future accomplishments.”

