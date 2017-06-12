UniCarriers celebrates National Forklift Safety Day

MMH Staff

June 12, 2017

As a member of the Industrial Truck Association, UniCarriers proudly supports National Forklift Safety Day on June 13.

Last year, UniCarriers president James J. Radous III served as chairman of this essential event. His address to the industry, legislators and the media helps to explain the essential role of forklifts and forklift safety in business.

UniCarriers is providing free operator training and recertification courses at its two factory-owned branches, Capital Equipment and Handling, Harland, Wisc., and New England Industrial Truck, Woburn, Mass., on June 13. Click here for details.

UniCarriers is also offering special deals on safety equipment, including pedestrian spotlights, back-up alarms, fire extinguishers, and more. Special pricing is effective through June 30, 2017.

The mission of NFSD is to reduce forklift accidents by improving operator training. Since accidents are most often caused through improper vehicle use and handling, putting the focus on proper operator training is essential if we are to create ever-safer work environments. After OSHA made training a requirement in 1999, the number of accidents plummeted, even as the number of forklifts in operation went up. In fact, between 2004 and 2014, forklift accidents went down by some 42%.

“We all have a role to play in advancing the mission of NFSD,” Radous said. “We need to reach forklift owners with our message, and the best way to do that is through local dealers. Dealers across the nation will be offering free operator training on NFSD. That’s something we’re pushing for with our dealers.”

“Safety is something that transcends a single day or an individual effort on anyone’s part. So, be sure to use NFSD logos in all of your communications,” advises Radous. “In your dealership, on your vehicles, websites, and in your advertising, you can promote NFSD and help us meet our goal of bringing greater safety to the workplace. Above all, we encourage you to mark National Forklift Safety Day with training sessions and other activities for your customers.”