Vanderlande appoints Remo Brunschwiler as new CEO

Vanderlande appoints Remo Brunschwiler as new CEO
Vanderlande has announced the appointment of Remo Brunschwiler as the new CEO as of 1 February.

He will succeed Govert Hamers who has reached the age of retirement. Hamers will remain at Vanderlande until the middle of this year to ensure a smooth handover process.

Brunschwiler was born in Switzerland and started his career in 1984 as a strategic planner at Ciba-Geigy’s headquarters in the country, before moving on to product management for pharmaceutical products at the same company in Italy two years later. He joined McKinsey & Company as a consultant in the following years and then moved into the logistics industry in 1996 as the Head of Eurocargo Division for Danzas Management AG.

Remo’s first CEO role came with his appointment to Swisslog Holding AG in 2003, where he remained for 10 years. In 2013, he took up the same position at Selecta Management AG.

“I am delighted to join Vanderlande and contribute to the ongoing development of the company,” Brunschwiler said. “The management team under the leadership of Mr. Hamers has done an excellent job to position Vanderlande as a market leader for logistic process automation. Due to my previous logistic industry experience, I’ve admired Vanderlande’s developments and achievements to date. It will be a fresh challenge for me to lead the company into the next phase of its growth.”

On behalf of Vanderlande, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Arthur van der Poel said, “Firstly, we would like to acknowledge the great contribution of Mr. Hamers to Vanderlande’s outstanding positioning and impressive growth. We fully support Mr. Brunschwiler’s appointment as CEO of Vanderlande’s Board of Management and would like to welcome him to the company. We wish him every future success in the ongoing development of Vanderlande’s business strategy.”

From the January 2017 Issue
The lighting manufacturer reaped savings by reducing maintenance costs and product damage, and using labor more productively. The bottom line: A two-year ROI.
Double Up on Labor Efficiencies
7 Warehouse E-commerce Best Practices for 2017
