VARGO adds mobility, analytics modules to WES software

VARGO’s (Booth S3937) COFE Continuous Order Fulfillment Enterprise warehouse execution system (WES) has been enhanced with two new modules that enable mobility and analytics, announced COO/CFO Bart Cera in a press conference Tuesday.

“The new modules give decision makers access to real-time information about their distribution centers from anywhere, on any device, including on the floor of their operations,” he explained. “Managers want to be among their equipment and their workforce to quickly identify areas for productivity improvements, and to see what people are doing.”

Browser-based, the COFE View Mobility module gives managers access to operating performance from their smart devices on the floor. It also provides forecasting and variance analysis, allowing managers to set production and labor goals for the day and track performance against those goals by shift, and sends alerts as an early warning on performance and production issues.

The COFE View Analytics module provides even greater ability to measure, visualize and manage operations in real time at a much more granular level, as well as allows creation of individual custom statistical and analytical reports.

