VARGO adds mobility, analytics modules to WES software
VARGO’s (Booth S3937) COFE Continuous Order Fulfillment Enterprise warehouse execution system (WES) has been enhanced with two new modules that enable mobility and analytics, announced COO/CFO Bart Cera in a press conference Tuesday.
“The new modules give decision makers access to real-time information about their distribution centers from anywhere, on any device, including on the floor of their operations,” he explained. “Managers want to be among their equipment and their workforce to quickly identify areas for productivity improvements, and to see what people are doing.”
Browser-based, the COFE View Mobility module gives managers access to operating performance from their smart devices on the floor. It also provides forecasting and variance analysis, allowing managers to set production and labor goals for the day and track performance against those goals by shift, and sends alerts as an early warning on performance and production issues.
The COFE View Analytics module provides even greater ability to measure, visualize and manage operations in real time at a much more granular level, as well as allows creation of individual custom statistical and analytical reports.
About the AuthorSara Pearson Specter Sara Pearson Specter has written articles and supplements for Modern Materials Handling and Material Handling Product News as an Editor at Large since 2001. Specter has worked in the fields of graphic design, advertising, marketing, and public relations for nearly 20 years, with a special emphasis on helping business-to-business industrial and manufacturing companies. She owns her own marketing communications firm, Sara Specter, Marketing Mercenary LLC. Clients include companies in a diverse range of fields, including materials handing equipment, systems and packaging, professional and financial services, regional economic development and higher education. Specter graduated from Centre College in Danville, Ky. with a bachelor’s degree in French and history. She lives in Oregon’s Willamette Valley where she and her husband are in the process of establishing a vineyard and winery.
Article TopicsProMat · ProMat 2017 · Supply Chain Software · VARGO · ·
