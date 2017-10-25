VDC Launches Free Research Portal for User and Developer Community

Market research company offering free monthly research on mobility, IoT, and other topics.

SalonCentric: One Beautiful Network
Q4 2017 Rail/Intermodal Roundtable: Improvements apparent; work remains
The State of the DC Voice Market
UPS rolls out rate changes to take effect in late 2017 and mid-2018
2017 Pallet Market Evaluation Study - Free 43 Page Report
VDC Research, technology market research and consulting firm, is offering free accesss to its Technology Influencer & Buyer Portal, a content delivery service with on-demand access to some of VDC’s research offerings.

With this service, VDC is engaging the end-user/engineering community with complimentary, thought-provoking content that addresses various user and developer-oriented issues in VDC’s coverage areas, including enterprise mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), AutoID and data capture and industrial automation and sensors.. Reports include industry news and trend analyses, solution ratings and rankings, total cost of ownership analyses, and more. The Technology Influencer & Buyer Portal will also serve as a forum of engagement for fellow portal users to exchange ideas and thoughts on latest industry trends and events. New content will be uploaded into the portal on a monthly basis. The platform for our portal resides in a web-based platform and users will have unique credentials to access the portal.

In exchange for portal access, VDC will ask portal users to periodically participate in panels to assist in data collection and inform VDC’s market analyses. Ideas and input from portal users will help shape the industry ecosystems in which they participate.

Please click here to initiate access to the Technology Influencer & Buyer Portal.

Click here to read VDC Research’s latest blog on remote asset tracking on MMH.com.

