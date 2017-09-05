Veritiv acquires All American Containers

MMH Staff

Veritiv Corporation, a North American leader in business-to-business distribution, has completed the acquisition of All American Containers, a family-owned and operated leading distributor of rigid packaging, including plastic, glass and metal containers, caps, closures and plastic pouches.

“The acquisition of All American Containers aligns well with our strategy of investing in higher growth and higher margin segments of our business,” said Mary Laschinger, chairman and CEO of Veritiv. “Through this acquisition, Veritiv is gaining important expertise in rigid plastic, glass and metal packaging that complements our industry-leading portfolio of packaging products and services. Over the past two decades, All American Containers has experienced significant year-over-year growth that can be attributed to the leadership and dedication of the company’s ownership and employees.”

The acquisition provides Veritiv additional marketing, selling and distribution channels into the growing U.S. rigid packaging market. The rigid packaging market’s primary segments include paperboard, plastics, metal and glass.



Headquartered in Miami, Fla., All American Containers had trailing 12-month revenues of approximately $225 million as of June 30, 2017. The company has approximately 260 employees and more than 1 million square feet of warehousing facilities strategically located in Miami and Tampa, Fla.; Atlanta, Ga.; Somerset, N.J.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; Chicago, IL; Houston, Texas; Kalama, Wash.; Catano, Puerto Rico; and in Simi Valley, Windsor, Santa Rosa and San Leandro, Calif.