Vice President Pence, House Speaker Ryan, Leader McCarthy to headline Manufacturing Summit

Tax reform, regulatory reform and infrastructure investment at the top of agenda for manufacturers.

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) announced that Vice President Mike Pence will kick off the NAM’s Manufacturing Summit.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy will address hundreds of manufacturers before they take to Capitol Hill to highlight manufacturing’s top priorities.

“With the strong partnership of the NAM, the Trump administration and congressional leadership are leading on key manufacturing priorities including pro-growth tax reform, regulatory reform and investment in our nation’s infrastructure,” said NAM president and CEO Jay Timmons. “Optimism is high among manufacturers as Congress and the administration move closer to fulfilling the manufacturing agenda, and we are honored to host the Vice President, the Speaker and the House Majority Leader as well as officials from the Trump administration to discuss ways to continue to grow the manufacturing economy and to share perspectives directly from the shop floor.”

The 2017 Manufacturing Summit is an opportunity for manufacturers of all sizes from across the country to gather in Washington, D.C., for a two-day event, to bring their shop floors to the nation’s capital and to meet with members of Congress and the administration to advance the policies critical to a robust manufacturing economy.

“This is manufacturing’s moment, and together we can advance solutions and make major reforms that will help make manufacturers more competitive for decades to come,” Timmons said.

Click here to learn more about the NAM’s 2017 Manufacturing Summit.

