Voice-directed system postpones WMS upgrade while accommodating rapid growth

Distributor transitions from paper-based to voice-based execution ahead of facility move.

Warehouse in the News

60 Seconds with…Andrew Winston, Winston Eco-Strategies
New packaging plant’s lighting pays for itself within a year
Voice-directed system postpones WMS upgrade while accommodating rapid growth
Right-size your bulk container for productivity
Other Voices: Five key steps to a successful warehouse label and sign installation project
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

How to Invest Smartly in Industrial Fans
HVLS industrial fans offer important benefits, including alleviating problems with improper air circulation, inadequate ventilation, stagnant air, temperature extremes, maintaining product integrity and unsafe working conditions due to wet floors.
All Resources
By ·

Based in Auburn, Mass., Imperial Distributors serves 3,500 supermarkets and retail stores throughout the Northeastern United States, supplying a range of health and beauty products, general merchandise and other non-food grocery items. After a decade of consistent growth, the 77-year-old company faced challenges in an aging facility with legacy systems and paper-based processes.

With a new mobile work execution system, the company dramatically improved outbound accuracy and picking productivity to support timely delivery.

“After several years of double-digit growth, we were running consistently late shifts, pushing dispatches, and starting to have increased quality issues,” said Perry Lundberg, vice president of supply chain at Imperial. “Our team members were doing everything possible to keep up, but they needed help. Our picking processes and legacy warehouse management system [WMS] simply weren’t up to the task.”

Imperial’s 20-year-old WMS provides RF-based receiving and inventory control, and although it also provides RF-based picking, the system does not adequately support Imperial’s complex picking requirements. Therefore, picking was performed using stickers and paper lists across more than a dozen different picking zones.

“We urgently needed to improve picking productivity and accuracy, and we also wanted to give managers and supervisors access to information they needed to better manage the outbound processes,” Lundberg says. “We had outgrown our current facility and systems, but we needed to make changes immediately. We couldn’t wait to move into a new DC.”

After considering a WMS upgrade, the company instead deployed voice-directed mobile applications (Lucas Systems) and work execution software that integrates with Imperial’s legacy WMS. The new system creates work assignments, prints labels and manages the execution of work across 12 piece-picking and case-picking zones, in addition to driving case picking for replenishment. The system includes configurable workflows, including bucket-brigade piece-pick to totes on conveyor, cluster pick to totes on cart, and case-pick to pallet from multi-SKU locations.

A real-time management dashboard helps supervisors manage work assignments, view individual and group productivity across zones, and address stock-outs and other exceptions as they occur. Employees quickly embraced the system, which was one of Lundberg’s initial concerns given that many hourly employees had been there for 20 or 30 years.

Within two months, mis-picks had declined from greater than 0.1% to less than 0.02%, an 80% reduction. Productivity increased 24% in the first full year and has improved an additional 5% to 6% per year since, for an overall productivity gain of approximately 35% across the entire picking staff. New employee training was cut by more than four weeks.

About the Author

Josh Bond, Senior Editor
Josh Bond is Senior Editor for Modern, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Distribution Center · Lucas Systems · Picking · Voice · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
How to Invest Smartly in Industrial Fans
HVLS industrial fans offer important benefits, including alleviating problems with improper air circulation, inadequate ventilation, stagnant air, temperature extremes, maintaining product integrity and unsafe working conditions due to wet floors.
Download Today!
From the April 2017 Issue
How does a fastgrowing, e-commerce startup company build out order fulfillment capabilities? Thrive Market answered that question with its new facility in Indiana.
2017 Warehouse/DC Equipment Survey: Investment up as service pressures rise
Putaway 101: Everything in its Place
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Thrive Market’s Startup Distribution Network
How does a fastgrowing, e-commerce startup company build out order fulfillment capabilities? Thrive...
U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 released today
On Tuesday, the U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 will be released on...

2017 Productivity Achievement Awards
Modern’s annual Productivity Achievement Awards honor companies that have made exceptional...
Johnson & Johnson: A vision for automation
J&J Vision Care brings together a variety of automated technologies, including an innovative...