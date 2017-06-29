Warehouse Execution Systems (WES): The Pathway to Same-Day Fulfillment

Date/Time

Thursday, June 29, 2017 2:00PM

Moderator

Josh Bond, Senior Editor, Modern Materials Handling

Panelists

Tim Duket, Consulting Engineer, Bastian Solutions

Lauren Noyes, Logistics Consultant, Bastian Solutions

Will Tritle, Logistics Consultant, Bastian Solutions





Register Today! Thursday, June 29, 2017 2:00PMJosh Bond, Senior Editor, Modern Materials HandlingTim Duket, Consulting Engineer, Bastian SolutionsLauren Noyes, Logistics Consultant, Bastian SolutionsWill Tritle, Logistics Consultant, Bastian Solutions

Can your distribution center meet the demands of the modern consumer? Does your operation have the data, tools, and insight to meet your customers’ buying habits and shipping needs?

Selecting the right supply chain software package allows you to meet all of these demands, optimize current processes, and prepare for growth.

In this webinar you’ll learn about the processes and technologies enabling same-day, same-hour order fulfillment using intelligent supply chain software.

Attend this session to learn:

What is a Warehouse Execution System?

Why the need for another software package?

How WES, paired with the latest technologies, enables faster order fulfillment

How this software is being used in today’s distribution environment

What to look for when selecting a provider of supply chain software