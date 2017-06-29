Warehouse Execution Systems (WES): The Pathway to Same-Day Fulfillment
Thursday, June 29, 2017 | 2pm ET
Warehouse Execution Systems (WES): The Pathway to Same-Day Fulfillment
Date/Time
Thursday, June 29, 2017 2:00PM
Moderator
Josh Bond, Senior Editor, Modern Materials Handling
Panelists
Tim Duket, Consulting Engineer, Bastian Solutions
Lauren Noyes, Logistics Consultant, Bastian Solutions
Will Tritle, Logistics Consultant, Bastian Solutions
Can your distribution center meet the demands of the modern consumer? Does your operation have the data, tools, and insight to meet your customers’ buying habits and shipping needs?
Selecting the right supply chain software package allows you to meet all of these demands, optimize current processes, and prepare for growth.
In this webinar you’ll learn about the processes and technologies enabling same-day, same-hour order fulfillment using intelligent supply chain software.
Attend this session to learn:
- What is a Warehouse Execution System?
- Why the need for another software package?
- How WES, paired with the latest technologies, enables faster order fulfillment
- How this software is being used in today’s distribution environment
- What to look for when selecting a provider of supply chain software
