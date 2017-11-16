Wildeck announces full integration of Ladder Industries

Rebranding adds access products to portfolio of Wildeck products provided through a nationwide network of dealers and systems integrators.

Wildeck announces full integration of Ladder Industries
Waukesha, Wisc.-based Wildeck, manufacturer of mezzanines, vertical material lifts and safety guarding products, has announced the full integration of its subsidiary Ladder Industries.

For more than 55 years, Ladder Industries is a designer and manufacturer of industrial stairs, customized work platforms, and rolling ladder products in the Western Region. Moving forward, Ladder Industries’ Goodyear, Ariz., operations will be identified as Wildeck West and their products will be supplied through a growing number of Wildeck material handling dealers and systems integrators across the U.S.

According to Wildeck president Greg Larson, “As we integrate Ladder Industries to become Wildeck West, customers can be assured that we will continue to service their needs with creative and cost-competitive access solutions.”

Introduced at ProMat 2017 in Chicago, new Wildeck West products - LadderLink Modular Access System, new NetGate Pick Module Safety Gate, and other access products - continue to serve the expanding safety and access needs of industrial and commercial customers. With the introduction of Wildeck’s access products to the company’s nationwide dealer and system integrator sales network, Wildeck continues to expand its lineup of material handling and safety products to a diverse range of customers and markets.

In announcing the stronger brand positioning under the Wildeck name, Larson said, “Since we acquired Ladder Industries in 2011, we have focused on strengthening and streamlining operations, and providing better service to customers. With improvements that have been made and the dedication of our employee-owners in Goodyear, business has increased significantly, more than doubling in size.”

Wildeck, Inc. is a member of FMA (Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International), MHI (Material Handling Industry Association), MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association), and the NAEC (National Association of Elevator Contractors).

Fabricators and Manufacturers Association · Mezzanines · MHI · ProMat · Vertical Lift Module · Wildeck · · All Topics
