Wildeck announces new modular access system, smart controls for hydraulic VRCs

Sara Pearson Specter

April 3, 2017

Wildeck Access Group is featuring the versatile LadderLink modular access system in Booth S118. Affordable and rugged, the system is comprised of five, core bolt-together components that will allow users to easily create a customized access solution for distribution centers, warehouses and manufacturing operations.

“We created an affordable, safe and highly adaptable access solution for users who needed to create walkways,” said Hubert Schlegel, director of marketing. “The system is pre-engineered from steel and allows a facility to construct multiple configurations of work platforms, crossovers and stairs. A perfect application is to create a pathway over a conveyor.”

Components include diamond plate platform decks, a guardrail with continuous handrail and kickplate for safety, vertical access ladders and ships ladders, towers and supports, and OSHA- and IBC-compliant stairs.

The company also debuted its new SmartControl system for hydraulically operated vertical reciprocating conveyors (VRCs).

“The new controls protect the customer’s investment by sensing when one of a dozen or more faults occur,” explained Todd Canham, product manager for lift products. “It immediately sounds an audible alarm specific to the fault condition, saving the operator time in identifying the issue.”

Features include a large placard at the control panel and at each station to describe the fault condition (over-capacity, open gates, pump motor status and more) and a solid-state hydraulic pressure sensor—replacing a mechanical pressure switch to eliminate maintenance and adjustment requirements. It also includes an Allen-Bradley programmable logic controller that is pre-programmed with the company’s patented AutoSenz software for automatic jam sensing and VRC overload protection.