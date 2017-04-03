Wildeck announces new modular access system, smart controls for hydraulic VRCs

Rugged framework of core, bolt-together components allows users to quickly select, connect and create work platforms, crossovers, and stairs.

Warehouse in the News

Wildeck announces new modular access system, smart controls for hydraulic VRCs
Orion introduces the company’s first automatically guided portable stretch wrapper
Packsize unveils the X4 at ProMat 2017
Foreverlamp demonstrates how to use LED lighting as a cost-savings strategy
Toshiba introduces best-in-class printers
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

5 Tips for Successful WMS Implementation
Discover the 5 Tips that can help make your WMS implementation a success.
All Resources
By ·

Wildeck Access Group is featuring the versatile LadderLink modular access system in Booth S118. Affordable and rugged, the system is comprised of five, core bolt-together components that will allow users to easily create a customized access solution for distribution centers, warehouses and manufacturing operations.

“We created an affordable, safe and highly adaptable access solution for users who needed to create walkways,” said Hubert Schlegel, director of marketing. “The system is pre-engineered from steel and allows a facility to construct multiple configurations of work platforms, crossovers and stairs. A perfect application is to create a pathway over a conveyor.”

Components include diamond plate platform decks, a guardrail with continuous handrail and kickplate for safety, vertical access ladders and ships ladders, towers and supports, and OSHA- and IBC-compliant stairs.

The company also debuted its new SmartControl system for hydraulically operated vertical reciprocating conveyors (VRCs).

“The new controls protect the customer’s investment by sensing when one of a dozen or more faults occur,” explained Todd Canham, product manager for lift products. “It immediately sounds an audible alarm specific to the fault condition, saving the operator time in identifying the issue.”

Features include a large placard at the control panel and at each station to describe the fault condition (over-capacity, open gates, pump motor status and more) and a solid-state hydraulic pressure sensor—replacing a mechanical pressure switch to eliminate maintenance and adjustment requirements. It also includes an Allen-Bradley programmable logic controller that is pre-programmed with the company’s patented AutoSenz software for automatic jam sensing and VRC overload protection.


About the Author

Sara Pearson Specter
Sara Pearson Specter has written articles and supplements for Modern Materials Handling and Material Handling Product News as an Editor at Large since 2001. Specter has worked in the fields of graphic design, advertising, marketing, and public relations for nearly 20 years, with a special emphasis on helping business-to-business industrial and manufacturing companies. She owns her own marketing communications firm, Sara Specter, Marketing Mercenary LLC. Clients include companies in a diverse range of fields, including materials handing equipment, systems and packaging, professional and financial services, regional economic development and higher education. Specter graduated from Centre College in Danville, Ky. with a bachelor’s degree in French and history. She lives in Oregon’s Willamette Valley where she and her husband are in the process of establishing a vineyard and winery.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

ProMat 2017 · Wildeck · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
5 Tips for Successful WMS Implementation
Discover the 5 Tips that can help make your WMS implementation a success.
Download Today!
From the March 2017 Modern Materials Handling Online Issue
Lawson Products’ new DC makes targeted use of automation to move MRO products through its extended supply chain.
Lawson’s multi-purpose distribution center
Rack and Shelving: Engineering for e-commerce
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
ProMat 2017: Keynote panel shares green DC design tips
Led by sustainability advisor and author Andrew Winston, a group of supply chain professionals from...
ProMat 2017 expands into two halls; ready to hold record number of exhibitors, attendees
Get ready to stroll the ProMat 2017 aisles and learn more about the latest supply chain and...

2017 Productivity Achievement Awards
Modern’s annual Productivity Achievement Awards honor companies that have made exceptional...
Johnson & Johnson: A vision for automation
J&J Vision Care brings together a variety of automated technologies, including an innovative...