XPO introduces new cloud-based warehouse management software platform

WMx is geared towards mobile devices and paves the way for the 'rapid development and integration of automation and robotics.'

XPO introduces new cloud-based warehouse management software platform
By ·

Global freight transportation and logistics services provider XPO Logistics has rolled out a new cloud-based mobile software platform.

Entitled WMx, XPO said this offering, which is geared towards mobile devices, paves the way for the “rapid development and integration of automation and robotics” that is much lower than typical start-up times.

XPO said that WMx serves as a single solution for warehouse integration by meshing various supply chain components into a wide ranging application with various customer benefits, including: unified order management, maximum configurability, intuitive dashboard tools analyzing trends and guiding decision-making, and multilingual capabilities that synchronize XPO’s global warehouse operations.

“Our WMx platform is the future of warehouse management,” said Troy Cooper, chief operating officer of XPO Logistics, in a statement. “It turbocharges our operations through greater connectivity, brings innovations on line more rapidly than ever before, and supports distributed order management for greater efficiency in multi-site and multi-channel environments.”

An XPO spokesman told LM that retailers and manufacturers hungry for customized warehouse solutions that generate greater efficiencies and growth opportunities served as a major driver for the launch of WMx. And he cited things like WMx’ rapid deployment and integration of automation and robotics, faster start-up times, and the offering being cloud-based and mobile as major cogs of the offering.

“Our warehouses are high tech hubs,” he said. “We have robots working side-by-side with our people, smart glasses helping with accuracy and drones doing inventory management. All designed to grow with our customers’ needs. The foundation of our technology strategy is agile product development. Our entire platform is on the cloud. We can make updates in real-time, so our apps and other programs are constantly being enhanced at a rapid pace.”

From the January 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
PFS built one of the largest and most automated AS/RS freezers in the world in Washington state. Next up is a new design for automation. Automated Storage/ Automated Retrieval System, Cold Storage.
Lift Truck Series Part 1: Lift truck technology connects pickers to productivity
Breaking Through On Yard Visibility
View More From this Issue
