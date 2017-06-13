Yale celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with safety resources, training

MMH Staff

June 13, 2017

To emphasize the importance of proper forklift operation and training, Yale Materials Handling Corporation announces its support of the fourth annual National Forklift Safety Day, which takes place today, June 13.

Sponsored by the Industrial Truck Association (ITA), the event includes educational sessions and meetings in Washington, D.C.

Yale continues its commitment to safety with the release of pedestrian and forklift safety tips posters. The posters highlight best practices based on OSHA regulations, like proper distance between lift trucks, right of way, load stability and more. Yale is giving away a limited run of professionally printed, 31-by-22-inch posters for free in honor of National Forklift Safety Day, with free digital download also available for English, Spanish, Portuguese and Canadian French versions. Yale recommends placing the posters in a conspicuous location, clearly visible to facility personnel.

The posters come standard with Yale’s award-winning Yale Handle with Care Operator Training Program. The program draws on 40 years of experience developing professional lift truck operator training and covers all five lift truck classes, with all necessary tools for customized operator training.

“By working with the industry as a whole, we can continue to advance safe practices that can not only reduce injuries and accidents, but can also help increase productivity and profitability,” said Chris Murtha, Brand Manager, Yale Materials Handling Corporation. “National Forklift Safety Day and the extensive lineup of safety resources from Yale are a great way to maintain a culture that prioritizes safety in materials handling operations throughout the country.”



Yale will also host a Compliance Officer Training Seminar in July, a collaborative event sponsored by ITA for OSHA. OSHA compliance officers who attend will receive training on recommended best practices and industry standards for lift trucks.

Click here for an image of the Forklift Safety Tips poster and here for the Pedestrian Safety Tips poster.