Year in Review: 2016 System Reports
A look at Modern's 2016 cover stories highlights each company's unique journey and common goals.
Modern’s system reports in 2015 offered readers a look at the business model and system designs that serve as a tangible example of how end users have put equipment to work to increase productivity in their facilities. Across manufacturing, warehousing and distribution applications, improved customer service and responsiveness took center stage. In nearly every case, end-users highlighted the importance of supply chain software to orchestrate dynamic fulfillment operations, ensure traceability and accuracy, and integrate disparate hardware and business activities. System reports this year touched on solutions including automatic guided vehicles, lift trucks, supply chain software, voice technology, conveyor and sortation, automation and more.
Marshall Retail Group: Big throughput in a small space
Marshall Retail Group packed a lot of automation into a compact space to replenish a network of 160 retail locations. The result: lower fulfillment costs, faster inventory turns and room to grow.
DHL Global Forwarding: Going electric
For a new facility in Chicago, DHL Global Forwarding converted to electric lift trucks. The result? Better uptime and a cleaner environment.
L’Oreal: To automate or not to automate
Like many global companies, L’Oreal is facing new demands from its customers in a dynamic market. Robotic layer picking and slotting software are two of the tools the health and beauty leader is using to stay competitive.
VSP sees the solution
VSP Global turned to automated storage and robotic piece picking to increase the throughput of its state-of-the-art optical lab in California.
Necessity is the mother of invention at Quiet Logistics
Faced with the loss of a robotic pick solution, Quiet Logistics invented its own robots. Are they the next generation of robotic-enabled picking in the warehouse?
Hibbett Sports: Faster, Flexible and Efficient
A high-speed conveyor and sortation system at Hibbett Sports’ Alabama distribution center speeds cases to its stores while put-to-light allows the retailer to replenish at the SKU level.
Destination Maternity: Destination Automation
Running short of space in its old facility, Destination Maternity Corp. built a new, highly automated DC driven by an integrated warehouse management and execution system. The result is a strategic weapon helping to drive the business forward.
American Eagle Outfitters’ omni-channel journey
The fashion retailer has used warehouse execution software and automation to create a true omni-channel distribution center.
Brownells: Designing for Efficiency and Growth
Brownells’ new Iowa distribution center has taken touches—and miles—out of the order fulfillment process and increased throughput with near 100% accuracy.
Whirpool puts mobile robots to work
In Whirlpool Corp.’s Clyde, Ohio, factory, mobile robots have automated the delivery of parts to the line. The result is a more consistent, efficient and safer operation.
Sustainable Distribution at REI
Specialty outdoor retailer REI’s new distribution center brings together the next generation of materials handling and sustainability into one facility.
