Year in Review: Top materials handling news in 2017

MMH Staff

December 28, 2017

The industry’s momentum continues to build, even as it changes shape to adapt to technology; acquisitions across technology competencies have heralded the arrival of Consolidation 2.0, while automation and cybersecurity shake up the way players throughout the supply chain do business. The next year promises continued change, but unlike the uncertainty—verging on panic—that characterized 2016, the industry seems poised to overcome obstacles and seize opportunities.

Here is a collection of the biggest headlines and most telling developments of 2017:

Mergers, acquisitions and partnerships

Toyota acquires Bastian Solutions and Vanderlande to form new intralogistics division

Hyster-Yale acquires controlling interest in Zhejiang Maximal, Chinese specialist in utility and standard lift truck segments

I.D. Systems to acquire Keytroller, combining leaders in mobile asset management technologies

International technology group Körber acquires HighJump, cloud-based supply chain software specialists

ADSI, Agile Network and Pantechnik merge, form Logistyx Technologies

Epson partners with Loftware to create new solution for color label printing

Optricity, Bastian Solutions partner to provide advanced warehouse optimization services

Robotic Industries Association announces new alliance with OSHA, NIOSH to improve awareness of traditional industrial robots and emerging collaborative systems

Manufacturing

Manufacturing industry suffers image problem, yet critical to U.S. prosperity

New study highlights progress of digitalization of U.S. manufacturers

PwC and MAPI release survey on state of IoT in manufacturing

ABI Research: Manufacturer adoption of collaborative robots is strong

The Manufacturing Institute, Deloitte and APICS release new study on women in manufacturing

Manufacturing Day: 2,716 events from Hawaii to Alaska to Puerto Rico



Research and economy

Shortage of skilled workers No. 1 concern, economy second for first time since 2013



Deloitte study: Consumer businesses operate with a false sense of security about cyber risk



A3 report: North American automation market shattering records in 2017

Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association reports unexpectedly strong gains in 2017

APICS addresses talent shortage through expanded supply chain stem program

In other news

ProMat sees 20% attendance increase; largest event in show history



Pack Expo Las Vegas sets attendance record

Importance of operator training focus of National Forklift Safety Day 2017

American Logistics Aid Network coordinates recovery from hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Jose