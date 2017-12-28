Year in Review: Top materials handling news in 2017
The industry's momentum continues to build, even as it changes shape to adapt to technology; acquisitions across technology competencies have heralded the arrival of Consolidation 2.0, while automation and cybersecurity shake up the way players throughout the supply chain do business.
The industry’s momentum continues to build, even as it changes shape to adapt to technology; acquisitions across technology competencies have heralded the arrival of Consolidation 2.0, while automation and cybersecurity shake up the way players throughout the supply chain do business. The next year promises continued change, but unlike the uncertainty—verging on panic—that characterized 2016, the industry seems poised to overcome obstacles and seize opportunities.
Here is a collection of the biggest headlines and most telling developments of 2017:
Mergers, acquisitions and partnerships
Toyota acquires Bastian Solutions and Vanderlande to form new intralogistics division
Hyster-Yale acquires controlling interest in Zhejiang Maximal, Chinese specialist in utility and standard lift truck segments
I.D. Systems to acquire Keytroller, combining leaders in mobile asset management technologies
International technology group Körber acquires HighJump, cloud-based supply chain software specialists
ADSI, Agile Network and Pantechnik merge, form Logistyx Technologies
Epson partners with Loftware to create new solution for color label printing
Optricity, Bastian Solutions partner to provide advanced warehouse optimization services
Robotic Industries Association announces new alliance with OSHA, NIOSH to improve awareness of traditional industrial robots and emerging collaborative systems
Manufacturing
Manufacturing industry suffers image problem, yet critical to U.S. prosperity
New study highlights progress of digitalization of U.S. manufacturers
PwC and MAPI release survey on state of IoT in manufacturing
ABI Research: Manufacturer adoption of collaborative robots is strong
The Manufacturing Institute, Deloitte and APICS release new study on women in manufacturing
Manufacturing Day: 2,716 events from Hawaii to Alaska to Puerto Rico
Research and economy
Shortage of skilled workers No. 1 concern, economy second for first time since 2013
Deloitte study: Consumer businesses operate with a false sense of security about cyber risk
A3 report: North American automation market shattering records in 2017
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association reports unexpectedly strong gains in 2017
APICS addresses talent shortage through expanded supply chain stem program
In other news
ProMat sees 20% attendance increase; largest event in show history
Pack Expo Las Vegas sets attendance record
Importance of operator training focus of National Forklift Safety Day 2017
American Logistics Aid Network coordinates recovery from hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Jose
