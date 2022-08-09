10 new members join CSS

The Conveyor and Sortation Systems (CSS) Industry Group of MHI announced the recent approval of Bosch-Rexroth, Banner Engineering, Festo, Gebhardt USA, Leonardo SpA, MHS Global, Regal Rexnord, Ryson International, Talos Engineered Products, and Woodsage LLC’s application to join CSS at the 2022 Spring Meetings held May 3, 2022 in Charlotte, NC.

MHI member companies have the opportunity to join any of MHI’s Industry Groups or the Solutions Community. Industry Groups share information and conduct research to stay at the forefront of their industry. Typical Industry Group activities include industry statistics collection, standards development, technical publications, public relations, promotion of safety, and member and user education. The Solutions Community brings MHI members together with equipment and systems users to collaborate and address common challenges and opportunities in manufacturing and supply chain in a safe harbor environment.

The CSS Industry Group of MHI has been recognized since 1971 as leaders in the design, manufacturing, and supply of conveyor and sortation systems equipment, components, and technology. CSS provides its members unique networking opportunities, access to industry trend data, industry education, and increased market presence.

For more information about MHI Industry Groups, please visit mhi.org/industrygroups. To learn more about CSS, please visit mhi.org/conv.



