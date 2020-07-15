10th-annual Women in Manufacturing SUMMIT 2020 going virtual

The Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) will hold its 10th annual SUMMIT on September 28 – October 1, 2020 in a new virtual format. The virtual conference will harness the latest in technology to deliver the high-caliber content and interactive experiences for which WiM conferences are well known.

The virtual SUMMIT replaces the in-person event initially scheduled for the same dates in Cleveland, OH, home to WiM and the site of the organization’s first annual conference.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to transition our 2020 SUMMIT to an entirely virtual conference,” said WiM President Allison Grealis. “The health and safety of our member community is our top priority and we look forward to delivering a successful and engaging experience in this new format that encourages networking and education.”

SUMMIT organizers are working to transition the action-packed agenda, which includes more than 35 hours of content delivered live and on-demand. The program includes professional development sessions, roundtable discussions on important topics, inspiring keynotes, virtual plant tours of leading manufacturing facilities, and social and networking events.

“The response from planned SUMMIT speakers and sponsors to the virtual conference has been very positive,” Grealis continued. “We are all confident that we can provide the same great content, the same valuable connections, and the same opportunities to learn from incredible industry leaders in a setting that ensures safety and accessibility for everyone. This virtual platform is just another way that WiM meets our members and others in our industry where they are, providing them with the skills they need for success.”

The 2020 SUMMIT also will premiere the Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame, designed to celebrate trailblazing women in the manufacturing industry and benefit the association’s education foundation. During the event, WiM will induct its inaugural class at a special virtual awards ceremony on October 1. The Hall of Fame seeks to recognize women who have made exceptional contributions to the manufacturing industry and to the advancement of women in the field during the course of their established careers.

“We are honored to celebrate our first Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame honorees,” said WiM 2020 Board Chair Lynn Kier, vice president corporate communications for Diebold Nixdorf, North Canton, OH. “These trailblazing women have paved the way for a diverse manufacturing sector that offers rewarding careers for everyone. As the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated, manufacturing in this country has never been more important. These women leaders helped to build the strength of our industry, and we continue to build on their work today. We look forward to saluting them during our virtual SUMMIT as well as in person at a future event.”

For more information about SUMMIT 2020 and the Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame, visit the WiM website or contact Jackie Bloom at 216-503-5700 ext. 165 or [email protected].



