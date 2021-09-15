11th annual Women in Manufacturing SUMMIT celebrates manufacturing HERoes

The Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) announced today that its 11th annual SUMMIT will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, October 4-6, 2021, and accommodate both in-person (at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown) and virtual participation. The SUMMIT will bring together nearly 700 manufacturing professionals from across the country to hear inspiring keynote addresses, attend professional development sessions and roundtable discussions on the industry’s most pressing topics, participate in plant tours of leading manufacturing facilities, and interact with peers through social and networking events.



The theme of the 2021 WiM SUMMIT is Manufacturing HERoes, and embodies WiM members and others across the manufacturing industry who have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to manufacture essential products, and who are leading this country on the road to economic recovery. For more information, visit the event’s page here.



“WiM members rose to the occasion over the past 18 months, heroically balancing personal and professional demands, while manufacturing products that consumers across the globe rely on each and every day,” said WiM President Allison Grealis. “I look forward to celebrating our industry’s strength and accomplishments at the SUMMIT.”



Leaders of the industry who will be speaking at the SUMMIT include keynote presenters Lara Abrash, Chair and CEO, Deloitte & Touche LLP; Jodi Berg, President and CEO, Vitamix; Rob Ivester, Acting MEP Director and Deputy Director of the Hollings MEP, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST); and Aneesa Muthana, CEO, President and Co-Owner, Pioneer Service Inc. In keeping with the SUMMIT theme, presentation topics focus on resiliency, resourcefulness and adaptability.



Following the conclusion of the SUMMIT, nine trailblazing women will be honored during the 2021 Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Gala. The Hall of Fame recognizes women who have made exceptional contributions to the industry and to the advancement of women in the field during the course of their established careers. The first-ever William E. Gaskin Ally Award will also be presented.



