12th Annual Women in Manufacturing SUMMIT to bring leaders together in Atlanta October 10-12

WiM accepting speaker and plant tour host applications for the conference

By

The Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) announces that its 12th annual SUMMIT will take place in Atlanta, GA, October 10-12, 2022, and accommodate both in-person (at the Omni Atlanta Hotel CNN Center) and virtual participation. The SUMMIT will bring together an estimated 900 manufacturing professionals from across the country to hear inspiring keynote addresses, participate in professional development sessions and roundtable discussions on key industry topics, visit leading manufacturing facilities, and connect with peers through social and networking events.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating a dozen years of annual WiM SUMMIT gatherings,” said WiM President Allison Grealis. “Bringing our biggest annual event to Atlanta where manufacturing is thriving, and where women make up an impressive 40% of the workforce, just makes sense.”

The theme of the 2022 WiM SUMMIT is Cultivating Community and Connections, a recognition of the importance of fostering relationships and building a supportive network in the manufacturing community. 

“The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted all of our personal and professional lives,” Grealis continued. “Time apart really underscores the value of coming together for unique events like the WiM SUMMIT.”

WiM is currently accepting speaker applications for SUMMIT 2022. SUMMIT speakers are known for sharing cutting-edge ideas, inspiring enlightening discussions, and offering the latest on the trends shaping the manufacturing industry. Proposals are encouraged on topics related to professional and personal development; technical topics; sustainability, innovation and transformation; allyship; manufacturing business trends; strategic leadership; and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Those interested in being considered to speak can find full details, including the application form, online. The deadline for submissions is April 29, 2022.

WiM also encourages innovative manufacturing companies in the Atlanta area to apply to host a plant tour for SUMMIT. Those interested in showcasing their capabilities can submit this form by April 29.

Additionally, WiM offers many sponsorship opportunities for companies committed to the advancement of women in the manufacturing industry. View the sponsor menu here.

Following the conclusion of the SUMMIT on October 12, 2022, the WiM Education Foundation will host the 2022 Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Gala, celebrating trailblazing women who have made exceptional contributions to the industry and to the advancement of women during the course of their established careers. Hall of Fame nominations are being accepted through June 15, 2022.

To learn more about SUMMIT 2022 and to register, visit the SUMMIT webpage.


News
Women in Manufacturing Association
Women in Manufacturing Association WiM
