16th annual Cat Lift Trucks educational scholarship awarded to Houston area high school senior

Sherrod Session plans to attend University of Texas at Austin driven by the belief that "promoting entrepreneurship is the key to upward mobility.”

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA), the provider of Cat lift trucks in the United States, Canada and Mexico, has awarded its 16th Annual Cat Lift Trucks Educational Scholarship to Alief Independent School District (ISD) high school student, Sherrod Session.

The $5,000 scholarship will go toward his pursuit of higher education at The University of Texas at Austin.

Session will graduate from Taylor High School in May 2020. Excelling in both academics and extracurricular activities during his high school career, Sherrod has demonstrated his passion for debate by being the captain of his debate team for the last 2 years. He also prioritizes giving back to the community through his commitment to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Houston Youth Council.

“It is important to inspire and motivate the next generation, like Sherrod, to pursue further education and acquire the skills to succeed,” said John Sneddon, vice president of sales and marketing at MCFA. “Being the 16th year to host our annual Cat Lift Trucks scholarship program, we continue to be impressed by the accomplishments of our applicants. We’re happy to present this award to Sherrod Session for his many achievements and contributions to our local community.”

In college, Session plans to study entrepreneurship and is focused on giving back to his community as well as setting an example for future leaders. When asked why he chose to study business, he explained, “that promoting entrepreneurship is the key to upward mobility.”

This year, Sherrod had the opportunity to nominate an educator that made an impact on him and his decision to further his education. Sherrod selected his debate coach, Adesuwa Omoruyi, who encouraged him to strive for success not only in his debate efforts, but in every aspect of his life.

The Cat Lift Trucks Scholarship Program is dedicated to supporting enthusiastic future leaders that want to contribute to the growth of the material handling industry. Each year, the recipient is chosen based on their academic performance, commitment to community service, demonstration of leadership abilities and financial need. The Cat Lift Trucks Scholarship Program has awarded more than $130,000 in educational assistance to Houston-area students.

To learn more about the Cat Lift Trucks annual program, click here.


