2018 Productivity Achievement Awards

Modern’s annual Productivity Achievement Awards honor companies that have made exceptional operational improvements through materials handling systems.

General Motors increases manufacturing productivity with automated vehicles
New pallets please user, customer and consumer
Labeling software powers supply chain improvements for hazardous goods handling
Dual grippers nearly double robotic output
Top 20 industrial lift truck suppliers, 2017
The top lift truck suppliers list is changing with industry acquisitions causing a dramatic departure from the norm.
Each year, Modern’s Productivity Achievement Awards honor those companies that made outstanding operational improvements through materials handling systems and related information systems.

Modern’s editorial team selects finalists from among the monthly system reports published by Modern in the previous year. A panel of industry experts then reviews the finalists in each category, selects a winner and explains his or her thoughts on what set each winning company apart.

Finalists in the Manufacturing and Warehousing/Distribution categories are recognized for their ability to provide outstanding customer service, quickly respond to changing business conditions, deliver orders that meet customer requirements, and improve operations. The Innovation category recognizes a company that successfully employed a solution that defies convention.

In addition to achievements in productivity throughput or efficiency, winners were also judged on how projects inside the four walls enable or complement the broader business objectives of the company.

This year’s Productivity Achievement Awards judges were:

  • Jim Tompkins, chairman and CEO of supply chain consulting and implementation firm Tompkins International;
  • Jennifer Proctor, director of communications and publications for APICS; and
  • Norm Saenz, managing director at St. Onge Co.

The judges were split this year, and they noted remarkable results from each of the finalists. The winners offer models for success in their respective fields as well as for the future of the industry as a whole. For the full text of the honorable mentions and winners, visit mmh.com and search for “Year in Review: 2017 System Reports.”

See the winning Productivity Achiever, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits here

 

Here’s how one of the world’s largest 3PLs is looking to tomorrow’s innovative technologies, including heads-up display and robotics, to transform its operations today.
Conveyors & sortation: Carrying the e-commerce burden
