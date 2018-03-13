2018 Productivity Achievement Awards

MMH Staff

Each year, Modern’s Productivity Achievement Awards honor those companies that made outstanding operational improvements through materials handling systems and related information systems.

Modern’s editorial team selects finalists from among the monthly system reports published by Modern in the previous year. A panel of industry experts then reviews the finalists in each category, selects a winner and explains his or her thoughts on what set each winning company apart.

Finalists in the Manufacturing and Warehousing/Distribution categories are recognized for their ability to provide outstanding customer service, quickly respond to changing business conditions, deliver orders that meet customer requirements, and improve operations. The Innovation category recognizes a company that successfully employed a solution that defies convention.

In addition to achievements in productivity throughput or efficiency, winners were also judged on how projects inside the four walls enable or complement the broader business objectives of the company.

This year’s Productivity Achievement Awards judges were:



Jim Tompkins, chairman and CEO of supply chain consulting and implementation firm Tompkins International;

Jennifer Proctor, director of communications and publications for APICS; and

Norm Saenz, managing director at St. Onge Co.

The judges were split this year, and they noted remarkable results from each of the finalists. The winners offer models for success in their respective fields as well as for the future of the industry as a whole. For the full text of the honorable mentions and winners, visit mmh.com and search for “Year in Review: 2017 System Reports.”

