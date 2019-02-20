2019 MHI Innovation Award Finalists announced

MHI released the list of finalists for the 2019 MHI Innovation Award. After receiving 108 submissions for this year’s awards from ProMat 2019 exhibitors, six judges comprised of professionals from the material handling and supply chain industry completed the initial vetting process. Four finalists were chosen as the most innovative products in each category - Best New Innovation; Best Innovation of an Existing Product; and Best IT Innovation based on concept, value, and impact.



Best New Innovation:

Fetch Robotics for CartConnect in Booth S4841

Locus Robotics for Gamification in Booth S3212

OE Attachments for Forklift Safety Device (FLSD) in Booth S2495

CMC srl for Pick2Pack in Booth S1259



Best Innovation of an Existing Product:

ProGlove for Mark 2 Smartglove in Booth N6429

RightHand Robotics Inc. for RightPick: The Piece Picking Solution in Booth S2397

Artitalia Group Inc. for Versatile Nesting Cart in Booth S2491

Swisslog Logistics Automation for ItemPiQ in Booth S1212



Best IT Innovation:

Yard Management Solutions for Eagle Eye Yard Management Software in Booth N6856

LogistiVIEW for Vision Pick and Put Wall in Booth S5268a

Schaefer Systems for WAMAS Lighthouse in Booth S3468

KNAPP Inc. for redPILOT in Booth S1231



The MHI Innovation Award serves to educate and provide valuable insights on the latest manufacturing and supply chain products and services to ProMat attendees. ProMat 2019 exhibitors were called to submit a new product, product line, technology or service or new application of existing products or technology that create quantifiable and sustainable results in terms of ROI, cost savings and customer satisfaction.



On Monday, April 8, 2019, finalists will present their unique solutions to a panel of judges on the show floor at ProMat 2019. The winners in each category will be announced at ProMat 2019 on April 10th during MHI Industry Night with Craig Ferguson.



MHI would like to thank the individuals from the following companies for graciously volunteering their time as Innovation Award judges: Steelcase Inc.; IKEA; PharmaLink; Department of National Defense, Canada; Framebridge, and Covenant Transport.





