2020-2021 IARW and WFLO board announced

New officers and board members of the International Association of Refrigerated Warehouses (IARW), the leading association promoting excellence in the temperature-controlled warehouse and logistics industry, and the World Food Logistics Organization (WFLO), the education and research foundation for IARW, were announced during the IARW-WFLO Virtual Membership Meeting last week.

Ron Buford, Premier Refrigerated Warehouse, was elected as the 2020-2021 Chairman of the IARW Board of Directors. Other new IARW officers elected for the coming year were Manuel C. Kabana from Friopuerto Investment, who will serve as Vice Chairman and Anthony M. Leo, RLS Logistics, who will serve as Treasurer. Andrew B. Janson, President, MTC Logistics, moves to the Immediate Past Chairman role.



For the IARW-at-Large seat, coming on for a three-year term is Rich Burke, KPAC Cold Storage. Harry Halpert, MTC Logistics, and Carlos Rodriguez, AGRO Merchants have both been re-elected. IARW regional representatives elected to the board for three-year terms are Scott Albers, Nor-Am Cold Storage (Heartland Region); Tom Brennan, Hall’s Warehouse (North Atlantic Region); and Karen Reece, Eskimo Cold Storage (Southeastern Region).



Brian Beazer, WCS Logistics, was elected 2020-2021 Chairman of WFLO Board of Governors. Other officers elected were Daniel Kaplan with Polaris Cold Storage and Rack Builders Inc., who will serve as Vice Chairman, and Greg Laurin, President of Conestoga Cold Storage, who will serve as Treasurer.



On February 29th of this year, the current Chairman of WFLO, Don Dick passed away unexpectedly. To honor Don, his service to the association and passion for the industry, the WFLO Board of Governors and the association members approved to have the position of WFLO Immediate Past Chairman be in Don’s name for the coming year (2020-2021).



New nominees for the WFLO Board of Governors for three-year terms are Niels Lundgaard-Svenstrup, Coldstar, and Tom Poe, Crystal Distribution Services. The following board members have been re-elected for an additional three-year term: Adam Forste, Lineage Logistics, Arne Martinsen, Transmar Ltd, Mike Pokel, Midwest Refrigerated, and Kirk Robertson, Terra Vista Capital.

Visit the GCCA website to view complete IARW and WFLO Board Rosters.

About the World Food Logistics Organization (WFLO)

WFLO delivers education and research to the industry and empowers economic development by strengthening the global cold chain. WFLO is a Core Partner of the Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA), which represents all major industries engaged in temperature-controlled logistics. GCCA unites partners to be innovative leaders in the temperature-controlled products industry. For more information, visit the WFLO website.



About the International Association of Refrigerated Warehouses (IARW)

The IARW builds, strengthens and represents the global temperature-controlled third party warehousing and logistics industry. IARW promotes best practices in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics industry through research, industry benchmarking, networking, and education. For more information, visit the IARW website.



