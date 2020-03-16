MMH    Topics     Education

2020 MHI Spring Meetings canceled due to COVID-19

Due to the growing concern about COVID-19, MHI is canceling the Spring Meetings originally scheduled to be held at the Westin Charlotte from April 26-29.

By

For those who have already registered for the meeting, your registration fees will be refunded and you can expect a notification this week of that refund. For those of you who have already reserved your hotel accommodations at The Westin Charlotte, you can cancel your reservations with no penalty by calling 1.866.837.4148 by Friday, April 17.

MHI will be in contact with the chair of each Industry Group and will develop a plan in the coming weeks as to the best way to proceed so that group activities and initiatives don’t lose momentum as a result of this cancellation. We will be discussing with your chairs and looking into both virtual options as well as holding individual group face-to-face meetings at MHI’s Charlotte Conference Center once restrictions are lifted.

For answers to any questions regarding the Spring Meetings, please contact your Managing Executive directly or email [email protected].

MHI Managing Executives

ASRS: Ashley Skidmore

Chair’s Council: Christian Dow

CMAA: John Paxton/Rose Haire

CSS: Ashley Skidmore

EASE: Anna Harreveld

ECMA: Rose Haire

HMI: Rose Haire

ICWM: Anna Harreveld

LIFT: Pat Davison

LODEM: Pat Davison

MAG: Ashley Skidmore

MMA: Rose Haire

OSHA Alliance: Rose Haire

ProGMA: Anna Harreveld

RMI: Christian Dow

SMA: Anna Harreveld

Solutions Community: Christian Dow

TRG: Ashley Skidmore

Visitors and Guests: Christian Dow

During these unprecedented and fluid times, our greatest concern is for the safety and health of all. We ask that you continue to follow protocols provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).


