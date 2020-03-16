2020 MHI Spring Meetings canceled due to COVID-19

Due to the growing concern about COVID-19, MHI is cancelling the Spring Meetings originally scheduled to be held at the Westin Charlotte from April 26-29.
For those who have already registered for the meeting, your registration fees will be refunded and you can expect a notification this week of that refund. For those of you who have already reserved your hotel accommodations at The Westin Charlotte, you can cancel your reservations with no penalty by calling 1.866.837.4148 by Friday, April 17.
MHI will be in contact with the chair of each Industry Group and will develop a plan in the coming weeks as to the best way to proceed so that group activities and initiatives don’t lose momentum as a result of this cancellation. We will be discussing with your chairs and looking into both virtual options as well as holding individual group face-to-face meetings at MHI’s Charlotte Conference Center once restrictions are lifted.
For answers to any questions regarding the Spring Meetings, please contact your Managing Executive directly or email [email protected].
MHI Managing Executives
ASRS: Ashley Skidmore
Chair’s Council: Christian Dow
CMAA: John Paxton/Rose Haire
CSS: Ashley Skidmore
EASE: Anna Harreveld
ECMA: Rose Haire
HMI: Rose Haire
ICWM: Anna Harreveld
LIFT: Pat Davison
LODEM: Pat Davison
MAG: Ashley Skidmore
MMA: Rose Haire
OSHA Alliance: Rose Haire
ProGMA: Anna Harreveld
RMI: Christian Dow
SMA: Anna Harreveld
Solutions Community: Christian Dow
TRG: Ashley Skidmore
Visitors and Guests: Christian Dow
During these unprecedented and fluid times, our greatest concern is for the safety and health of all. We ask that you continue to follow protocols provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).