Technology Excellence Awards named at PACK EXPO Las Vegas & Healthcare Packaging EXPO

The winners are Canovation, P.E. Labellers, and Hiperbaric

By

The winners of the 2021 Technology Excellence Awards at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, which run through today at the Las Vegas Convention Center, were announced today by event owner/producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. The winners are Canovation (Booth N-9612); P.E. Labellers (Booth C-3122); and Hiperbaric (Booth SL-6271).

After months of narrowing down over 100 qualified entries, two days of onsite voting allowed PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO attendees to be the ultimate judge of the most innovative new technologies at the show. Attendees are encouraged to visit the booths of these four winners of their respective categories to see these new and exciting materials and technologies firsthand.

“Congratulations to our winners and their outstanding technologies. It was a tough task to narrow down all the innovative entries that the panel received,” says Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, PMMI. “We are proud to continue to convene the best the industry has to offer and look forward to the Technology Excellence Awards growing stronger each year.”

The 2021 Technology Excellence Award winner specifics are:
•  Canovation, Booth N-9612, and CanReseal, won in the Food and Beverage category. CanReseal is a revolutionary can-end design that adds threading just below the ubiquitous double-seam. This allows a metal closure to be screwed into the top of the can to create an air and liquid tight seal.
• P.E. Labellers, Booth C-3122, won in the General Packaging category, with Simpl-Cut, a roll-fed labeling solution. This groundbreaking development solves two major weaknesses inherent in the design of traditional roll-fed labelers and has proven to offer exceptional performance and flexibility.
• Hiperbaric, Booth SL-6271, won in the General Processing category, for its HPP In-Bulk Technology. Hiperbaric In-Bulk technology is a global innovation for the high-volume processing of HPP beverages. This range of equipment is based on a revolutionary concept (patent pending), in which beverages are processed in-bulk prior to bottling.

This year’s PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO features over 1,500 exhibitors, world-class education and countless networking opportunities spread across four expansive halls at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO runs through Wednesday, Sept. 29.


