MMH    Topics     Technology    Productivity Solution

2022 Productivity Achievement Awards

Selected from our top System Report cover stories from the previous year, Modern’s annual Productivity Achievement Awards honor companies that have made exceptional operational gains through means like warehouse automation projects, robotics, DC network strategy and a spirit of innovation.

By

Each year, Modern’s Productivity Achievement Awards honor those companies that made outstanding operational improvements through materials handling systems and related warehouse automation or software systems.

Modern’s editorial team selects finalists from among the System Report articles published in the previous year. A panel of industry experts then reviews the finalists in each category, selects a winner and provides insights on what set each top project apart. Of course, every project we highlight on our covers has “winning” value and benefits, so consider these the best of the best.

Finalists in the “Manufacturing” and “Warehousing/Distribution” categories are recognized for their ability to provide outstanding customer service, quickly respond to changing business conditions, deliver orders that meet customer requirements, and improve operations. The “Innovation” category recognizes a company that successfully employed a solution that exceeds convention.

In addition to achievements in productivity, throughput or efficiency, winners were judged on how projects inside the four walls complement broader business objectives of the company, or its DC network strategy.

This year’s Productivity Achievement Awards judges were: Don Derewecki, senior consultant at St. Onge Co.; Mike Noble, vice president of client services with Open Sky Group; and Christian Dow, executive vice president of membership and industry leadership for MHI.

In our Warehousing/Distribution category this year, we had a unanimous decision, and for the others it was closer: two votes of three. In these times of pandemic disruption and hurdles to traditional systems installation, the way these companies worked through these challenges while readying themselves for the future is remarkable.

The 2022 Productivity Award winners are:

 

  • Warehousing/Distribution Award: Mount Adams Fruit
    “Being one of only three companies in an industry to automate their warehouse operations, Mount Adams is making their mark as an industry leader.”
    “Mount Adams has leveraged automation in the face of adversity. The implementation of automation to recover from a fire also protects them from area labor shortages. Implementing an automated storage and retrieval system and robotic palletizers has moved them to the leading edge of the fresh fruit industry. In addition to increasing potential throughput, they have improved track-and-trace capabilities.”
  • Innovation Award: SB Logistics
    “SB Logistics is pushing toward the development of a ‘lights-out facility.’ One of the areas that many others in the industry have found challenging is goods-to robot picking. SB is finding remarkable success in this area.”
    “This operation’s design maximized the use of robotics and other technologies to push the limits of available technologies.”

Article Topics

Features
Productivity Solution
Magazine Archive
Other
Technology
Distribution
GAP Inc.
Innovation
Manufacturing
Productivity Solution
   All topics

Productivity Solution News & Resources

2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Simple, smarter moves for narrow aisle storage and order picking
2022 Productivity Achievement Awards
Voice efficiency meets smart pallet builds
See Results in 2022 – Why a Voice Solution Should Be Your Priority
Watch Gang’s move to Cloud WMS
Bringing order fulfillment issues to heel
More Productivity Solution

Latest in Materials Handling

Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources