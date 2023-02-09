2023 Software Supply Chain Special Digital Issue

From the warehouse management system (WMS) to the warehouse control system (WCS) that directs real-time activities within the DC to the software that manages robotic systems, software increasingly provides the platform through which most fulfillment and distribution activities are orchestrated.
In this Special Digital Issue, the editors of Modern Materials Handling have curated several articles that take a closer look at how businesses large and small can leverage supply chain management solutions to drive efficiency and flexibility while proactively positioning themselves for success.
Inside this issue…