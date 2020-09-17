MMH    Topics 

3PL Central launches scholarship for supply chain and logistics students

Students help define the future of warehouse management while applying for spring 2021 scholarship

3PL Central, a vendor of cloud-based warehouse management systems (WMS) aimed at the needs of third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses, launched a new $2,500 scholarship today aimed at supporting education for college students currently enrolled in supply chain and logistics programs. The 3PL Central Supply Chain Scholarship aims to give aspiring logistics and supply chain professionals financial support during their educational journey. It also intends to inspire new ideas for the supply chain and warehousing industry.

Applicants must currently be enrolled in a Bachelor’s or Master’s program in supply chain, logistics, or operations management. Interested applicants should submit their name, school, major, contact information, and a 1000-word essay on the next big advancement in warehouse or inventory management by Dec. 1, 2020, to be considered for the $2,500 Spring Semester 2021 3PL Central Scholarship.

“Innovation starts at any age, but the key is fostering that innovation early on,” said Rachel Trindade, chief marketing officer at 3PL Central. “With supply chain and logistics becoming an even greater opportunity for students launching or changing their careers, 3PL Central wants to encourage these future leaders to not only consider a career in logistics but also to think about what the industry could look like in the future in terms of technology and processes.”

“At 3PL Central, we constantly look for fresh new ideas and perspectives on where different generations see the supply chain evolving, and in particular, where warehouse management and inventory management technology may evolve in the future. We’ve built our WMS, 3PL Warehouse Manager, using leading-edge, cloud-based technology so that we can easily evolve and upgrade our WMS in real-time to provide the newest offerings in operational efficiency to our customers,” Trindade continued.

To find more information, visit 3PL Central’s website or click here.


