3PL Central rebrands as Extensiv

New name reflects broader scope of company whose software brings together 3PLs and brands to facilitate connected commerce and fulfillment. Extensiv also launched a benchmark tool which provides insights on ecommerce order volumes across key shopping sites.

Andy Lloyd, CEO at Extensiv
3PL Central—whose software connects brands and third-party logistics providers (3PL) by spanning warehouse, inventory, and order management functions—has rebranded as Extensiv, the company announced today. The change reflects the “full-scale, connected, and collaborative” software capabilities it delivers to brands and 3PLs, the company explained.

In 2021, Extensiv, formerly 3PL Central, acquired Skubana, Scout Software, and CartRover which added commerce management and other capabilities to its platform, which already featured warehouse management system (WMS) software functions. The software is used by both 3PLs and brands to manage order fulfillment processes. The company stated it currently has more than 1500 connected 3PLs and thousands of brands using its platform.

“The old paradigms of ecommerce and logistics software don’t work anymore,”#8221; said Andy Lloyd, CEO at Extensiv. “Legacy systems, like ERPs, are slow, fail to deliver the metrics that today’s 3PLs and brands need to stay competitive, and have become unwieldy with bolted-on integrations. Extensiv’s platform combines all the software capabilities required to build a seamlessly collaborative and modular fulfillment network that fits customers’ specific use cases. Modern fulfillment is built on speed, visibility, and resiliency between 3PLs and brands - and that’s what Extensiv was built to deliver.”

Extensiv also today announced the launch of Extensiv Market Insights, a free, continually-updated benchmark tool offers data-driven insights into ecommerce order volumes across key shopping sites.


