MMH    Topics     News

3PL Central’s new 3PL benchmark report shows nearly 80% of 3PL warehouses grew in 2020

Benchmark report finds 87% of 3PL warehouses using a warehouse management system (WMS)

By

Latest Material Handling News

Hyster recognizes high-performing Dealer of Distinction recipients for 2022
Despite sequential decline, March Services PMI points to growth, reports ISM
Covariant adds $75 million in Series C Funds to meet demand for scaled AI robotics deployments
FMH Material Handling Solutions appoints Randy Reece as new president
Toyota Material Handling honors top forklift dealers with President’s Award
More News

The warehouse operations of third-party logistics (3PL) providers are having a growth year, according to a new benchmark report from 3PL Central, a provider of cloud-based warehouse management systems (WMS) built to meet the unique needs of 3PL warehouses. 3PL Central’s Third-Party Logistics Warehouse Benchmark Report aggregates survey responses from more than 250 3PL warehouse industry professionals and covers 30-plus strategic topics to help warehouses understand market growth opportunities and challenges facing the industry.

Key takeaways from the report include:

—79% of 3PL warehouses experienced growth in 2020 and expressed continued optimism into 2021.
—50% of respondents report running above recommended warehouse capacity, leaving limited room for expansion.
—47% of participating warehouses cited difficulty finding qualified workers, while also experiencing increasing labor costs (58%).
—87% of responding 3PL warehouses indicated using a warehouse management system (WMS) as the central hub of technology for their business.
—8% of 3PL warehouses use big data analytics and only 14% use predictive analytics, but 36% say they plan to expand reporting and analytics functionality in the coming year.

The report elaborates on trends surrounding growth opportunities, warehouse capacity, labor demands, technology adoption, and measurement and metrics. While the data indicates tremendous growth opportunities driven by increased demand for eCommerce fulfillment, 3PL warehouses may face challenges from limited warehouse space and capacity, as well as the ability to find skilled workers. To accommodate additional growth, the fastest-growing 3PLs plan to invest in more technology and automation to improve inventory management and warehouse efficiency.

“As a partner for growth in the third-party logistics industry, 3PL Central designed this survey and the subsequent report to highlight the best practices of the fastest-growing companies in the industry,” said Rachel Trindade, chief marketing officer at 3PL Central. “We want to advocate for the industry and provide insight and expertise to those 3PLs planning to accelerate their growth and to meet the demands of a rapidly changing landscape. For example, providing data that omnichannel fulfillment warehouses were 271% more likely to fall into the fastest-growing 3PL warehouses category (25%+ growth) can help warehouses develop strategies for diversification in 2021.”

The report also explores the current 3PL warehouse landscape, cost drivers, and planned technology implementations for the future. Leveraging compiled data, the report outlines best practices to consider for the coming year.


Article Topics

News
3PL
3PL Central
Third-Party Logistics
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Hyster recognizes high-performing Dealer of Distinction recipients for 2022
Despite sequential decline, March Services PMI points to growth, reports ISM
Covariant adds $75 million in Series C Funds to meet demand for scaled AI robotics deployments
FMH Material Handling Solutions appoints Randy Reece as new president
Toyota Material Handling honors top forklift dealers with President’s Award
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources