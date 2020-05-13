MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Inventory & Picking

3PL’s mobile robot fleet helps manage disruption and growth

Robots can be shipped between five facilities to manage velocity and ensure redundancy throughout the network.

By

DM Fulfillment Services is a third-party logistics (3PL) company providing omni-channel fulfillment and distribution solutions for manufacturers, merchants and trading partners. Business has grown significantly in recent years, and in 2018, the company almost tripled its total square footage through a series of building expansions. At the same time, the company re-evaluated its picking and packing operations. To optimize current facility layout and remain flexible going forward, the company deployed a fleet of mobile robots to support picking and packing of small packages.

Founded eight years ago, DM Fulfillment is one of two subsidiaries. The second is Supplies Network, which has 30 years of experience distributing a range of printer-related products, including toner, ink and copiers. DM Fulfillment now operates five highly automated fulfillment centers.

Greg Welchans, president and CMO of distribution management, identifies three main reasons for pursuing mobile robots. First, he sought to improve productivity and pick velocity to remain competitive with other online retailers. Second was to alleviate the pressure of hiring employees. It’s only becoming harder find human capital to pick product, Welchans says, so the third objective to reduce training time was that much more important.

Before deploying the new mobile robots (6 River Systems), the distribution business had been handling roughly 95% small packages. This required very little floor space at facility docks since conveyor extended right into truck trailers. These layouts were challenged when the company started selling a lot of nonconveyable hardware—some the size of washing machines.

“We needed a lot more floor space at the docks to stage product for delivery and receiving, and conveyors got in the way of that,” Welchans says. “Because we can reconfigure the robots on the fly, it gives us a whole lot of flexibility on how we ultimately fill the trucks.”

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company has seen an influx of customers who previously sold their products on Fulfillment By Amazon, which recently suspended processing of “non-essential” items. Automation has enabled the company to keep warehouses open while efficiently onboarding new customers, Welchans says.

“People come in every day, and thankfully we’ve been able to keep them employed. If it weren’t for these capabilities our employees would be hurting right now,” he adds. “Automation has allowed us to stay in business, and not just that but to stay efficient as we have ever been.” Each warehouse is a replica of the other, with redundancy of inventory and procedures. People working in one know how to operate in another. If someone gets sick, it could result in a closure of several days. If that were to happen, the network can automatically reroute orders to another location to continue business as usual.

Unlike with fixed infrastructure, the robots can be shipped between facilities to increase velocity. When they arrive, each robot will automatically connect to the network and be tapped into the system to begin work. It’s as simple as turning on a phone, Welchans says.

DM has deployed 113 units throughout their distribution centers, and the first facility has already seen a 38% increase in pick velocity. It takes around 30 minutes to train a new employee on the system. The robots have also contributed to an improved turnover rate that is now less than 10%.


Article Topics

Magazine Archive
Warehouse
Inventory & Picking
6 River Systems
AGVs
Automation
Fulfillment
   All topics

Inventory & Picking News & Resources

Voice picking solutions gains impact with integration
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Brightpick showcases new autopicker
Swisslog introduces next-generation CarryPick goods-to-person solution
MHI honors Raymond and Durham for 100 years in industry
Swedish online pharmacy Apotea integrates piece-picking solution with AutoStore
Radial stays ahead of the automation curve
More Inventory & Picking

Latest in Materials Handling

Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Josh Bond
Josh Bond was Senior Editor for Modern through July 2020, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources