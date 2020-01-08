MMH    Topics     Events    ProMat

450,825 square feet of show floor reserved at record ProMat 2021 space draw

This record amount of exhibit space reserved represents more than 95% percent of the ProMat show floor and is a clear message that the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry is healthy and growing.

The ProMat 2021 exhibit space draw, held November 18-21, 2019, attracted 714 exhibitors who reserved a record 415,125 net square feet of show floor space at the Industry’s premier U.S. supply chain event. Combined with pre-selection for the new Robotics & Automation Solutions Center held over the summer, a total 450,825 square feet of exhibit space is reserved. This record amount of exhibit space reserved represents more than 95% percent of the ProMat show floor and is a clear message that the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry is healthy and growing. The Toyota Material Handling USA, Inc. family of companies selected the first booth of the draw.

“ProMat continues to reflect the enormous growth of the industry as it grows only in size, but in the overall scope of exhibits and education. This combination consistently attracts a large audience of high-level manufacturing and supply chain executives year after year,” says George W. Prest, Chief Executive Officer of MHI. “The overwhelming amount of space and the enthusiasm with which our exhibitors participate in the space draw is a clear indicator that MHI members not only have a positive economic outlook for 2021 and beyond, but that ProMat is a must-exhibit event for them.

ProMat 2021, powered by MHI, will be the largest international material handling, logistics and supply chain show and conference held in the U.S. in 2021. ProMat 2021 will showcase the solutions of over 1,000 exhibitors who will fill the ProMat’s 400,000 square foot show floor.

ProMat 2021’s exhibits will represent all segments of the material handling and logistics industry, from traditional, manual equipment to computerized, automated systems and information technologies. To make it easier for attendees to find the solutions they need, the ProMat show floors will be divided into solution-specific sections: manufacturing and assembly solutions, fulfillment and delivery solutions, information technology (IT) solutions, robotics and automation solutions and supply chain sustainability solutions.

ProMat attracts over 50,000 visitors from over 120 countries and will once again feature an International Visitors Center. The Center provides matchmaker services for interested buyers and sellers. International trade specialists will be on hand to provide expert counseling. In addition to the exhibition, ProMat 2021 will also offer a comprehensive educational conference featuring keynotes and educational sessions led by industry experts covering all aspects of manufacturing, distribution and supply chain operations.

MHI is an international trade association that has represented the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry since 1945. MHI members include material handling and logistics equipment and systems manufacturers, integrators, consultants, publishers, and third-party logistics providers. The association sponsors the ProMat and MODEX expos to showcase the products and services of its member companies and to educate manufacturing and supply chain professionals.

ProMat 2021 Facts
Name of Event: ProMat 2021
Event Sponsor: MHI
Event Dates: April 12-15, 2021
Event Location: McCormick Place | Chicago, Illinois USA
Website: promatshow.com


