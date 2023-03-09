5 ways to get more out of your ProMat experience

After going “virtual” in 2021 due to the global pandemic, ProMat is back in Chicago for a live, in-person event for 2023. ProMat 2023 features exhibits from more than 1,000 of the world’s top manufacturing and supply chain solution providers in more than 560,000 square feet of exhibit space—about 35% larger than in 2019. Here are some tips for getting the most out of the show.

Plan your route. As with most large trade shows, there’s a lot of ground to cover over the span of a few days. Take the time to map your route beforehand and to select the things you most want to do and see. You can use the ProMat site (promatshow.com), mobile app and chatbot to learn more about the event and plan your days. Wear comfortable shoes. This year’s event features about 1,000 exhibitors situated in more than 560,000 square feet of exhibit space—and that doesn’t even include the rest of the event, keynotes, sessions and networking opportunities. That’s a lot of walking, so be sure to wear footwear that can go the extra mile. Check out the brand-new Startup Pavilion. New this year is a Startup Pavilion located right on the show floor. This new feature was added in response to attendees’ request for “new and exciting” exhibitors. The participating startups will also compete for an MHI award that will be judged by a non-MHI jury. Get your tickets to Industry Night early. Daniel McKinnon, MHI’s EVP of exhibits and events, is expecting the event to be sold out thanks to all of the interest in it. Don’t get left out of the fun! Registration is available on the ProMat site. Get to know your fellow attendees, hosts and exhibitors. “Talk to as many people as you can,” Mary Alyson Ammons, MHI’s manager of member engagement, recommends. “Don’t be afraid to stop at an exhibitor’s booth, introduce yourself and see what they’re doing. The best way to get the most out of the experience is to learn as much as you can and meet as many people as you can while you’re there.”



