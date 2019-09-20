MMH    Topics     Warehouse    MRO

5 ways to reduce hidden maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) costs

Looking at consumption, order policies and purchase orders can make an impact on your operations costs and MRO budget.

By

Some things, like death and taxes, never change.

But your maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) budget should not be one of those unchanging items. Many managers think of MRO as a bucket of inflexible costs, but digging into that bucket can reveal significant potential cost savings.

When I review MRO processes at industrial facilities, it’s not uncommon for me to find savings that total as much as 10%, and sometimes more, of the MRO budget. Based on my experience, here are the top five hidden MRO costs typically found and how you can reduce them.

  1. Unnecessary consumption. Managers often view the consumption of indirect items, such as supplies and tooling, as a fixed cost year to year during the budgeting process. But, there often are opportunities to reduce consumption by making consumption more visible, introducing controls and reducing unnecessary inventories. When fewer MRO items are used, less is spent.

    The bottom line: Don’t assume your MRO consumption is fixed.

  2. High purchase order costs. It’s easy to forget that issuing a purchase order isn’t free. Your PO process has costs involved, dominated by associate labor. Studies have found that the cost of issuing a PO often is higher than the value of the items ordered. These PO costs may show up elsewhere on your P&L, but they still can provide a savings opportunity.

    How can you chip away at these costs? The biggest savings are usually found in automating some or all of the PO process. A fully manual process, for example, can cost hundreds of dollars per PO. Shifting to an electronic process might cut costs in half, and fully automating it could cut it in half again, or generate even more savings.

    The bottom line: It costs money to spend money, so make your PO process as efficient as possible.

  3. Inefficient order policies. Though you won’t find it listed in your expenses, inappropriate order policies also can drive up your MRO costs. One situation I often see is a supply crib filled with an item from an unreliable supplier. The order policy may maintain a relatively high level of inventory for these parts, even if they aren’t used often, require high minimum orders, or be set to reorder at relatively high inventory levels.

    Imagine a crib with a maximum inventory level of five and a reorder trigger set to four. That means the facility is reordering every time one of these parts is issued, even though they may be used infrequently. This results in increased transaction costs—in purchase orders (see No. 2), shipping and the like.

    The bottom line: Audit your order policies to optimize costs for whatever level of supply you truly need.

  4. Too many suppliers. Taking MRO spend that is split among multiple suppliers and consolidating it with a single distributor can sometimes save money. When going through this process, you may find that consolidation savings can involve more than prices.

    Going with a one distributor can cut your MRO supplies cost and reduce transactional overhead. Volume discounts may be the least important savings as transactions can become simpler, shipments can be combined to reduce shipping costs, and some distributors can even provide supply chain solutions to further reduce MRO consumption and costs.

    The bottom line: Consolidating with a single distributor that provides additional services can boost productivity and reduce costs.

  5. A narrow mindset on cost control. Finally, many companies end up with higher-than-necessary MRO costs because they approach the budget with a product pricing mindset rather than total cost of ownership. Improving your supply chain processes, increasing the efficiency of your processes and aligning yourself with the distributor and suppliers that provide the highest value can result in significant cost savings.

    The bottom line: Focusing solely on price rather than total cost of ownership means you’ll miss on the greater additional cost savings.

Darr Greenhalgh is senior manager of customer solutions at MSC Industrial Supply Co., a leading North American distributor of metalworking and MRO products and services. He has more than 35 years of experience in procurement, project management, lean supply chain management and manufacturing in a range of industries.

MRO Products and Accessories

Get Smart mobile application
New mobile app captures and reports user and device usage data.

 

HIoTMeter Wireless Equipment Hour Meter
IoT wireless equipment hour meter helps manage maintenance schedules.

Leatherman Free collection of multi-tools
Magnetic multi-tool is reliable and easy to open.

Sentinel 1 onboard monitoring system
Onboard monitoring system for better control functions.

Food Machinery Grease EP
Food machinery grease has pressure chemistry built-in.

Service program for robotic equipment
Extend equipment life with training, parts programs and refurbishment.


Article Topics

Magazine Archive
Warehouse
MRO
MRO
Order Fulfillment
Purchasing
   All topics

MRO News & Resources

Building (and maintaining) your maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) tech workforce
The power side of lift truck battery and charger maintenance
Best Practices: The new look of MRO parts management
Autonomous Cleaning Bots: Coming to your DHL neighborhood facility
DSV Canada employs autonomous floor scrubbing robot
For MRO remote is more than just a concept
Flexibility meets ease of maintenance
More MRO

Latest in Materials Handling

Packaging industry coalition AMERIPEN elects new board members
Bosch Rexroth announces departure of president and CEO, Gregory Gumbs
Toyota Material Handling celebrates the 10th anniversary of National Forklift Safety Day
ABB Robotics opens U.S. Packaging and Logistics headquarters
Depalletizing and palletizing gain in flexibility
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Automate 2023 set record attendance with more than 30,000 registrants
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources