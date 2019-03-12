MMH    Topics     60 Seconds    Columns

60 Seconds with… Jeff Burnstein, President of the Association for Advancing Automation (A3)

Modern's staff sat down with Jeff Burnstein of A3 to discuss Automation and the Automate event.

By

Jeff Burnstein

Association for Advancing Automation (A3)

Location: Ann Arbor, Mich.

Experience: 36 years with the association, president for 12 years.

Modern: Can you tell us about A3?

Burnstein: We think we’re the largest trade group in North America for automation companies. We have 1,200 members in robotics, machine vision and artificial intelligence, representing the integrators, suppliers and end users, as well as the consulting firms and academics. It’s the whole ecosystem of automation.

Modern: We understand more robotics exhibitors will attend ProMat than ever before, and that’s not counting Automate. What’s driving the interest in robotics today?

Burnstein: The reason we put the two events together in 2011 was that there was recognition by MHI and A3 that the use of mobile robots, vision and grasping technologies is coming together to assist distribution. As the e-commerce business is growing, there are more opportunities for these technologies. Automation is a way to improve efficiency, lower costs and become stronger competitors. In the warehousing space, I think it’s also being driven by the inability to find enough people.

Modern: In distribution, we’re seeing mobile collaborative robots and piece picking robots. Do you have a sense of how those two spaces are advancing?

Burnstein: We don’t collect market data, so I can’t say that one sector is growing faster than the other. It’s my sense that the mobile side of things is further along than the grasping side. There’s a lot of great technology on the picking side, but when you think of grasping, there are still limitations compared to what humans can do.

Modern: Tell us a little about this year’s Automate. What are you expecting?

Burnstein: This is the fifth Automate. We’re going to have close to 500 exhibitors in 160,000 net square feet. It’s at least four times larger than the very first one in 2011. I expect more than 20,000 visitors and more than 1,000 paid attendees to our conference, which has great presentations on the practical application of these technologies. We also have professional certifications in areas such as machine vision and motion control.

Modern: What will be new this year?

Burnstein: You’re going to see new players and technologies in the mobile robotics space as well as in artificial intelligence. You’re also going to see more solutions designed to make these technologies easier to use. That’s creating a market for small to mid-sized companies that are trying to figure out if automation is right for them.

Modern: As a rule, distribution has lagged manufacturing when it comes to adopting all automation. What’s happening today?

Burnstein: There have been improvements in the technologies at a time when it’s difficult to find people and when competition requires you to be as efficient as possible. Automation helps companies do that.

Modern: Any final thoughts?

Burnstein: At this year’s Automate, we’re going to put a greater emphasis than ever on workforce development. If you’re about to graduate from college with certain skills, or if you’re working in another field, we’ll help put you in touch with companies that have open jobs. And, there are a lot of jobs in automation.


Article Topics

Columns
Features
60 Seconds
Magazine Archive
Other
Technology
Automation
60 Seconds With
Association for Advancing Automation
Automate
Automation
Robotics
   All topics

Columns News & Resources

Protective packaging roundup
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Troy Donnelly, Senior VP of Sales, Marketing, and Application, DMW&H
When Just-in-Time Just Doesn’t Work
Recycling coastline plastic into premium reusable packaging
Fresh food, anyone? RPCs protect in the supply chain
Why Isn’t Your Loading Dock Connected to Your Supply Chain?
How Long-Range Warehouse Labels and Signs Boost Operational Efficiency
More Columns

Latest in Materials Handling

Depalletizing and palletizing gain in flexibility
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Automate 2023 set record attendance with more than 30,000 registrants
Ergonomics as a retention factor
The beauty of integrated pack and ship
60 Seconds with Brian Feehan, President of Industrial Truck Association (ITA)
Colgate-Palmolive deploys decision intelligence as part of its digital transformation
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources