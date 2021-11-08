MMH    Topics     60 Seconds    Packaging

60 Seconds With… Randy Neilson & Stephen Pickfield of Scan, Label, Apply, Manifest (SLAM)

Randy Neilson is the chair of the Scan, Label, Apply, Manifest (SLAM) industry group at MHI. He is also president of Cubiscan. Stephen Pickfield is the vice chair of SLAM, and the co-CEO and director of sales and marketing for PSI Engineering.

By

Randy Neilson is the chair of the Scan, Label, Apply, Manifest (SLAM) industry group at MHI. He is also president of Cubiscan.

Stephen Pickfield is the vice chair of SLAM, and the co-CEO and director of sales and marketing for PSI Engineering.

Location: Charlotte, N.C.

Modern: Our readers know the two of you from your day jobs at Cubiscan and PSI Engineering. But now you’re involved with SLAM. What does the acronym stand for, and how did this new industry group come about?

Neilson: The acronym stands for Scan, Label, Apply, Manifest. The group came about after Modex 2019, where a group of industry professionals discussed whether an industry group focused on this area of the distribution process was warranted. The consensus after a few more meetings was that the interest was there, and we made the decision to put SLAM together.

Modern: Why now? In other words, what’s happening that drove the need for this group?

Pickfield: The why now is that this is an area of the distribution process that has been underdeveloped from an automation standpoint. Yet, in the last 100 feet of the warehouse, which is what we call it, there’s a big opportunity to reduce costly errors and increase quality and throughput.

Neilson: I would add that Covid disruptions and the significant increase in e-commerce activity has put more pressure on the last 100 feet, exposing more of the pain points in order fulfillment and shipping. Those can be solved because there’s equipment that can help.

Modern: Has the increase in e-commerce put the spotlight on data?

Neilson: Absolutely. For us working in the SLAM area, data is critical to pick the right size packaging, find economies and save money in shipping costs.

Modern: We have been scanning, labeling and creating shipping manifests for years. What will come under the umbrella of this group and what will you address?

Pickfield: Over the years, the materials handling industry has spent a lot of time figuring out how to store, sort and move packages through the distribution center. That’s important, but it all comes to a grinding halt if you still have manual processes at the packing stations and you can’t get shipments out the door. That’s especially true at peak times. By automating the last 100 feet with the technologies from the SLAM industry group, you improve your accuracy rates— shipping errors are expensive—and your ability to provide more throughput grows dramatically.

Modern: Who should get involved and why?

Neilson: Any company that provides automation equipment or integration services to an area where packing, sealing up the box, measuring it, weighing it, creating and applying a label, doing verification checking at the end and making sure that accuracy is in place is a candidate. I’d also suggest that companies that provide shipping sortation equipment or software related to shipping, like rate shopping software providers, are candidates. Lastly, we shouldn’t leave out the practitioners who might want to participate because they need to improve their operations, or educators who are working with students in this area.

Modern: How do they get involved?

Neilson: They can contact Christian Dow ([email protected]) or Kia Schmit ([email protected]) at MHI.


Article Topics

News
Features
60 Seconds
Magazine Archive
Other
Warehouse
Packaging
Bar Code Scanning
CubiScan
Labeling
Packaging
PSI Engineering
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

Packaging industry coalition AMERIPEN elects new board members
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Protective packaging roundup
Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
AmeriGas celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with the Industrial Trucking Association
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
EnerSys supports 2023 National Forklift Safety Day
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
Time to integrate those robots
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources