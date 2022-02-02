60 Seconds With… Daniel McKinnon, Executive VP at MHI

Daniel McKinnon

Title: Executive vice president of exhibitions, MHI

Location: Charlotte, N.C.

Experience: McKinnon leads the trade show exhibition efforts at MHI, including the Modex and ProMat events. McKinnon joined MHI in 2019. McKinnon has more than 30 years of experience in producing trade shows across several different verticals.

Duties: Responsible for the ecosystem of Modex and ProMat.

Modern: How long has Modex been around?

McKinnon: The first Modex event was held in Atlanta in 2012. The event was created to answer the need for a large trade show that covers solutions across supply chains, from manufacturing to warehousing to transportation and logistics. Modex is held every two years at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC).

Modern: This is MHI’s first live show since Modex 2020. What steps is MHI taking to put on as safe a show as possible—at least as we sit now?

McKinnon: Per the current mandate in Atlanta, everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) is required to wear a mask indoors at Modex 2022. This includes the GWCC and other indoor public areas including restaurants, hotels and shuttle buses.

MHI strongly recommends attendees travel to the event only after they are fully vaccinated and that they have a negative Covid test result within 24 hours of attending the event.

The GWCC is an accredited GBAC Star Facility that has taken steps to minimize the risks associated with infectious agents, such as coronavirus, and will continue to adhere to the protocols outlined in their GBAC Star accreditation. MHI will implement enhanced safety protocols at Modex including contact-free registration, social distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitization, hand sanitizer stations and designated first aid areas.

MHI is actively tracking the emerging news and science around the Omicron variant. As information and guidelines change between now and March, MHI will adjust these policies as necessary. Should the conditions of the pandemic not improve, MHI will consider additional safety measures.

Modern: How big will this year’s show be?

McKinnon: Modex 2022 is sold out with more than 400,000 square feet of exhibit space featuring 850 exhibitors. Modex will be held in the B, C and BC connector exhibit halls which represents just over 1.1 million gross square feet. Additionally, Modex has four amazing keynotes, 172 show floor sessions, more than 100 educational sessions and several special events and business development opportunities.

Modern: How does this compare to 2020?

McKinnon: In 2020, the final show floor had 355,000 square feet of exhibits. Modex 2022 is substantially larger.

Modern: What’s new and different?

McKinnon: We will have a new area just off the show floor to showcase the 2022 MHI Innovation Award nominees. We are also bringing back our popular Modex Backyard experience. The new Micro Fulfillment Theater and an additional super-sized theater will add even more content and educational opportunities on the show floor.

Modern: Do you have a sense of what’s driving attendance? Why do you think people need to be at this year’s show?

McKinnon: I think there is a real need out there to get back to in-person events to evaluate emerging supply chain solutions and technology, and that is driving attendance. Our industry’s essential role over the last 20 months brought a focus to the role of supply chain solutions in the overall global economy. Seeing the large array of solutions, meeting with leading suppliers and connecting with peers will allow attendees the opportunity to discover solutions that will be essential for their success in the future.



