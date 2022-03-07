MMH    Topics     60 Seconds    60 Seconds With

60 Seconds with Gary Steen, Sales Manager at Hannibal Industries

Modern Material Handling editor sat down with Gary Steen to talk about his career with Hannibal and the racking industry.

By

60 Seconds with Gary Steen. Modern Material Handling editor sat down with Gary Steen to talk about his career with Hannibal and the racking industry.
60 Seconds with Gary Steen. Modern Material Handling editor sat down with Gary Steen to talk about his career with Hannibal and the racking industry.

Gary Steen

Hannibal Industries

Title: Sales manager

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

Experience: More than 30 years in the materials handling industry

Modern: You’ve hit a milestone in your career: Retirement. How does that feel?

Steen: Well, it feels great. I was so used to getting up at 4:30 in the morning for the nearly 25 years I spent at Hannibal Industries that it’s nice to sleep in until 6:30 a.m. I feel blessed and grateful that back in 2008 our senior management created an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) that I was able to participate in. Without that, I wouldn’t have been able to retire at 64.

Modern: You’ve been with Hannibal Industries since 1997. Back track and tell us how you got started in the industry and what kept you in it all these years?

Steen: I started my materials handling career with Crown Lift Trucks. At the time, I was in the restaurant industry, and the wife of Crown’s sales manager worked for me. He hired me.

To be honest, I wasn’t very good at selling lift trucks, but from the sales manager, I learned to look beyond the truck and create a relationship with customers. He also introduced me to the owner of a company called Rack and Roll. We became good friends, he saw my potential and hired me right about the time he sold the company to Hannibal, and I was there the rest of my career.

Modern: I often think of rack and shelving as the unsung heroes of our industry: You can’t run a warehouse without them, but you don’t think about them unless something goes wrong. Talk about the evolution in the industry during your career.

Steen: When I started, it was a lot simpler. You were converting a warehouse from floor storage to single-deep selective rack. Over the years, we saw the introduction of drive in and pushback rack. Then, with the development of narrow-aisle lift trucks, the racks started getting taller.

Now, we’ve seen a steady increase in automation over the last 15 years. It’s not just automated pallet storage, but case storage and picking, too. Integrating with automation means we have to be a lot more aware of the tolerances than in the past. That’s led to more precise manufacturing processes. For instance, at Hannibal, we implemented automated frame tables where robots weld the frames.

Modern: What’s driving those changes?

Steen: Automation is being driven by the need to meet customer expectations and the cost of the workforce required to do that. You bring in robotics and automation, they’re going to do the same job as five or more employees and they can run 24 hours a day.

Modern: When you think of the future of the rack industry, what excites you?

Steen: Without a doubt, it’s watching the advancements in automation, and the role rack plays in that. You look at the robotic automation in an Amazon warehouse, where we’ve supplied rack for years, or everything that goes into a very highly automated grocery warehouse, and it’s incredible.

Modern: Finally, you’re retiring: What’s next on your personal agenda?

Steen: My wife is also retired, so, we’re both able to spend more time doing things together. We have six grandchildren, and we’ve been able to travel to see them. And, we have some personal trips planned. Also, I want to stay in contact with the friends I’ve made in the industry over the years. We’ve had a lot of fun, and I’ve been blessed to work with a great group of people.


Article Topics

Features
60 Seconds
Magazine Archive
Other
Equipment
60 Seconds With
Hannibal Industries
Rack
   All topics

60 Seconds With News & Resources

60 Seconds with Kim Douglas of Toyota Material Handling
60 Seconds with Michael Field, CEO of Raymond Corporation
60 Seconds with MHI’s Daniel McKinnon
60 Seconds with…Donna Varner Director of Events for MHI
60 Seconds with Alison Zitzke, Orbis Corporation
60 Seconds with Sam Kurten, Engineering intern at Matrix, a ProMach product brand
60 Seconds with Tony Sciarrotta, Executive Director of Reverse Logistics Association
More 60 Seconds With

Latest in Materials Handling

VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources