60 seconds with George Prest, MHI

George Prest

Title: Chief executive officer, MHI

Location: Charlotte, N.C.

Experience: 36 years in the materials handling business

Primary Focus: As CEO of MHI, Prest’s mission is to transition the association for the next generation and implement a strategic process.

Modern: 2020 marks two milestones at MHI. The organization is celebrating its 75th anniversary, and you’re finishing your term as CEO. Let’s talk about the anniversary first. Tell us how MHI got started 75 years ago.

Prest: The real starting date was 1943, and during that period, a number of people came together and collaborated to help the war effort. Two years later, in 1945, the Material Handling Institute was incorporated as a not-for-profit in Pittsburgh, and that’s where it remained until the move to Charlotte in 1986. It was formed as an American trade association for American companies, as there was no international presence at that time. Given the state of the industry when it was incorporated, a lot of the focus was on lift trucks as they really were the backbone of the industry.

Modern: What were the important milestones over the past 75 years?

Prest: After the incorporation, the next important milestone was the first National Material Handling Show in 1948. It was an annual show that moved in a rotation to different cities including Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Cleveland and then back to Chicago. In 1985, the board decided to rename the show ProMat, which is short for “Productivity Through Material Handling.” They also decided ProMat would be in Chicago on the odd years. The North American Material Handling Show would be on the even years in Detroit and later Cleveland. In 2010, the board determined that the North American show was ineffective, and Modex was created. The inaugural Modex show was 2012 in Atlanta. The idea was to differentiate it from ProMat by being more of a supply chain, transportation and logistics show.

In terms of the organization in the 1970s, international companies started inquiring about being a part of the shows, and the association’s original bylaws did not foresee an international presence. To open the show to international exhibitors, the Material Handling Institute changed its bylaws to allow international companies to exhibit. Based on the desires of the Industry Groups at the time, the Material Handling Industry of America was created. In 2012, we unwound all of that and returned to our roots as MHI, the difference being we are now an international organization with members from 23 countries.

I think two other important milestones were the founding of CICMHE in 1952 and the Material Handling Education Foundation in 1976. CICMHE is the College-Industry Council on Material Handling Education and represents our relationship with college educators. Since 1976, the Material Handling Education Foundation programs have supported more than 1,000 students and educators by awarding over $3 million in scholarships and grants. Education has always been and continues to be an important part of our mission.

Modern: How has MHI evolved?

Prest: The core of the association is the Industry Groups. Back in 1945, it was basically industrial trucks, cranes, shelving and rack. Over the years, as technology has changed, groups have been added so we now have 17 Industry Groups under our umbrella. They develop American standards, do statistical research and promote education for their products.

Modern: What do you think MHI will look like five years from now?

Prest: I’m really excited about the future of the association and the industry. I wish I wasn’t aging out. When I accepted this opportunity, I had a vision of what I thought I could bring to the table in terms of strategic and change management, so I made a commitment to stay for 10 years. Five years from now, I think we’re going to continue to see exponential change that will surpass what’s happened in the last 10 years. What we do is core to our economy. What’s always fascinated me is that there is nothing in the supply chain that our industry doesn’t touch.



